New Delhi [India], August 20: Paperwiff has long been a space where stories, poems, and cultural moments thrive. Known for celebrating festivals, contests, and collaborations, Paperwiff engages its community both online and offline through open mics, contests, social events, and theme-based short stories. It continues to serve as a bridge between writers and readers, offering platforms across the website and social media to amplify voices and share stories that matter. Paperwiff, founded by Vrinda Singh Chauhan, author, entrepreneur, and advocate for creative freedom, has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of storytelling and cultural exchange. With its newly strengthened wings, PaperwiffTV and Microfables, the platform is redefining the way literature, poetry, and short-form creativity reach global audiences.

PaperwiffTV: Media Meets CreativityAs the media arm of Paperwiff, PaperwiffTV brings storytelling beyond the written word through podcasts, interviews, and interactive live shows. The channel also raises awareness by engaging audiences in discussions on social issues via Instagram Live sessions. Its popular live formats include:

- Mic Drop Saturdays - Celebrating poetry and shayari.

- Old Verses, New Voice - Reviving classics with fresh interpretations.

- Heal Your Life - Conversations on healing, growth, and thriving.

- Lift by Words - A blend of poetry and meaningful conversations.

PaperwiffTV also empowers contributors by issuing certificates to authors, performers, and guests, creating a sense of recognition within the creative community.

Microfables: Big Stories in Few Words

Microfables captures the essence of short storytelling with quotes, one-liners, and micro-poems. It has become a popular space for raw expression without boundaries. The initiative runs two weekly contests--topic-based and picture-prompt--and selects winners across categories. At the end of each month, three "Best Writers" and three "Best Reel Creators" are recognized with rewards and certificates.

To nurture engagement, Microfables also organizes monthly live sessions with winners and runs spontaneous one-line contests to keep creativity flowing. Its contests and rewards have built a strong community where creators feel celebrated and heard.

The Team Powering Paperwiff

The vision of Paperwiff is executed by a passionate team of creative leaders:

- Sonnu Lamba - Community Manager, Microfables

- Shubha Pathak - Community Manager, Microfables

- Shiikha Gupta - Social Media & Public Relations Manager

- Vivek Agarwal - Editorial Reviewer

- Priya Agarwal - Content Management Executive, Paperwiff & PaperwiffTV (Spiritual Awakening, Lift by Words)

- Rahul Saxena - Creative Director, Paperwiff & PaperwiffTV (Mic Drop Saturday, Old Verses New Voice)

Together, under the leadership of Vrinda Singh Chauhan, the team is shaping Paperwiff as a movement for creative freedom, blending literature with modern media and community engagement.

For more details, visit their website: www.paperwiff.com

