Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who often connects with fans through his personal blog, has shared a candid reflection on the challenges of growing old. The 82-year-old actor admitted that everyday activities, once second nature, now demand caution and careful effort.

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Ageing and Fitness Routine

After his Sunday meet-and-greet with fans on August 17, Big B penned a heartfelt note about how his routine is shaped by health practices, yoga, breathing exercises, and mobility training. “The body gradually begins to lose its balance and there is a need to work on it to check and improve,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Struggles of Simple Daily Routines

He revealed that even wearing trousers comes with doctor's advice: "Some routines that were there earlier… seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cakewalk to initiate them again. NAH… no baby. Just one day's absence and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk."

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Needing Handle Bars at Home for Support

The superstar humorously added, “The Doctors advise please Mr Bachchan, sit down and wear them… do not try to stand while you put them on, you could lose balance and fall.” Admitting to installing ‘handle bars’ in his home for support, Bachchan wrote, “Simple acts that came so naturally earlier are now governed by a selective routine… Handle bars… Oh boy… you need them all over to hold and steady thy body before any physical act.” While joking that his readers may laugh at his musings, he reminded them of the inevitability of ageing. “But let me tell you IT SHALL HAPPEN… TO ALL OF US. I wish it does not… but in time it shall. We all go downward the day we are brought into this World… Sad… but it is the reality of living and life.”

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Ageing and Finding Purpose in Life

On a philosophical note, Bachchan concluded that while one may try to resist ageing, the outcome is inevitable. He said true fulfilment lies in finishing one's purpose and preparing for what comes next. He also mentioned that some of his reflections were inspired by divine chants shared by his daughter, Shweta.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84, alongside Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, the actor continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, airing on Sony TV and streaming on SonyLIV.

