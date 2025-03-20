SMPL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20: The Par 3 Masters tournament, the first-ever Pitch and Putt golf event in Jammu & Kashmir, made a resounding impact as it concluded successfully at the Jammu Tawi Golf Club on March 9, 2025. Held on a picture-perfect afternoon along the scenic banks of the River Tawi, the event saw enthusiastic participation from golfers of all ages.

A total of 76 golfers, including club members and special invitees, embraced the unique format, where every hole was set as a Par 3, and players were limited to just three clubs, including a putter.

Expressing his excitement about the tournament's success, Manav Gupta (JKAS), Secretary of Jammu Tawi Golf Club, said, "We knew our members would love this format, and the fact that all slots were booked within two days speaks volumes about its appeal. Being the first to introduce Pitch and Putt at this scale is a proud moment for us, and we're thrilled with the response."

Munish Arora, Founder of Can and Able Entertainment and promoter of Par 3 Masters, also shared his enthusiasm: "Having organized over 50 golfing events, our goal has always been to innovate and push boundaries. The Par 3 Masters - Pitch and Putt is the realization of that vision. The format presents a fresh challenge, requiring precision, strategy, and skill on holes ranging from 50 to 100 yards. We're eager to expand this concept to more cities across India."

Highlighting the broader impact of such innovative golf events, Rajan Sehgal, President of the Indian Golf Tourism Association (IGTA), emphasized how Pitch and Putt courses can make golf more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, thereby boosting the sport's popularity and enhancing tourism. The shorter, less demanding courses provide a welcoming entry point for newcomers and casual players while also offering an easy option for traveling golfers, as only three clubs are required--readily available at pro shops.

Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Tourism, UT of Jammu & Kashmir, echoed similar sentiments:"The success of Par 3 Masters is a significant milestone for J&K's golf and tourism industries. With our stunning natural landscapes, this format has immense potential to attract golfers, corporates, and tourists. We already have renowned golf courses in Srinagar and Pahalgam, and soon, we will unveil another world-class course in the region. Our commitment remains steadfast in growing the sport and creating unforgettable golfing experiences." During the event, Mudgal also unveiled an exclusive Pitch and Putt golf calendar in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Tourism.

As the tournament wrapped up, the prize distribution ceremony honoured the winners, with Dr. Anil Slathia clinching the champion's title and Dr. Omair Nisar Ganai finishing as the runner-up. The 'Closest to the Pin' contests were also keenly contested, adding to the excitement. They were won by Bakhtawar Khan & DR. Kumail Murtaza.

The celebrations concluded with a captivating Sufi qawwali performance by artists from Punjab, enhancing the event's festive atmosphere. Ensuring fair play throughout the tournament was former professional golfer and trainer, Tavleen Batra, who officiated as the tournament referee.

Organized by Can and Able Entertainment, one of India's premier sports and entertainment management companies, the event was supported by Celebration Partner Radico Khaitan.

With its remarkable success, the Par 3 Masters has set the stage for more such innovative golfing experiences, paving the way for the future of Pitch and Putt in India.

