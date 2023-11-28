PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Paradigm Realty stands out as one of the leading developers in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). The company has established itself as a pioneer by creating some of the finest luxury landmarks that have reshaped the skyline of Mumbai suburbs.

These landmarks include Vogue in Santacruz (W), Nivan in Khar (W), El-Signora in Oshiwara, Andheri (W), Ananda Residency in Borivali (W), Ariana Residency, and Casa Palazzo in Borivali (E). These projects have earned Paradigm Realty a reputation as a dynamic entity, emerging as a prominent player in the real estate sector.

Headed by the dynamic Mr. Parth Mehta, a first-generation doyen of MMR real estate, the company has experienced substantial growth in less than a decade. Paradigm Realty now boasts an annual turnover in the centi-millionaire range, with over 2500+ affordable and luxury homes delivered across Mumbai suburbs.

Following the tremendous appreciation received for their projects in Borivali, the group recently unveiled another ultra-luxurious residential marvel in one of the premium localities of Borivali West - Shimpoli, named Paradigm Anantaara. This project is one of the tallest high-rises in the Borivali neighbourhood, a true architectural masterpiece.

Paradigm Anantaara stands as a sleek skyscraper rising up to 42 storeys. With eight apartments on each floor, these 2, 3 & 4 BHK exclusive deck residences offer contemporary spaces designed for multi-generation families, anticipating their future needs. The spacious interiors, unobstructed three-side open views, ample sunlight, and fresh air ensure a holistic living experience. The first habitable floor is located at a height of 130 ft above ground, providing sufficient sunlight and excellent cross-ventilation. The project also includes an extensive 5-acre green reserve, Atal Udyan, enhancing the living experience for residents.

The apartments feature best-in-class premium quality features, including imported window systems for superior ventilation and soundproofing, natural lighting, and a dedicated walk-in wardrobe in each room. The expansive living spaces enhance the overall living and hosting experience, with a spacious dining area for joyful gatherings and wide private balconies for panoramic scenic views.

The landscaped podium hosts the Club St. Tropez, a lavish podium-level clubhouse situated at 120 ft above the ground on the 10th level. This space serves as an avenue for family gatherings, social celebrations, and leisure get-togethers. The clubhouse, along with a multitude of amenities, including a gym, indoor games, mini-theatre, guest residences, and more, offers a refreshing escape from the daily grind.

Aura Sky, an expansive sky-deck at an incredible height of 500 ft above ground level, merges into the sky and offers premium amenities, including an infinity pool with views of the sprawling park side and an exclusive viewing deck for breath-taking 360-degree panoramic views. The grand banquet is a special feature for hosting parties with enchanting views of MMR.

The grand double-height lobby, along with a drop-off foyer area, exudes the opulence of a 5-star hotel, featuring spacious high-speed elevators, sleek Italian marble finishing, and beautiful designer panels. The dedicated service lobby, equipped with service elevators, ensures smooth operations for shifting in and out of apartments and other maintenance-related activities. A 4-level security check system, supported by 24x7 CCTV surveillance, ensures complete safety and security for residents. The residential complex also offers convenient podium ramp parking with multi-level car parking facilities.

In addition to numerous comforts, conveniences, and lifestyle amenities, the Anantaara complex embraces eco-friendly measures, including solar panels and rainwater harvesting, abundant green spaces, meticulously designed landscaping, easy accessibility for differently-abled individuals, and soundscaping and noise control measures for a peaceful living experience.

Being a resident of Anantaara means being the cynosure of everyone's eyes in Borivali West, given its smooth connectivity and proximity to international schools, colleges, banks, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, community centres, and restaurants. The property is just a 4-minute drive from Borivali Metro Station, a 5-minute walk from Shimpoli Metro Station, and a 3-minute drive to S.V. Road, Link Road, and other key landmarks. With a proposed flyover coming up, the location will be just 5 - 10 minutes from the Western Expressway. Within a distance of barely 2 kilometers, there are several temples, Havelis, and 12 Jain Derasars, enriching the cultural tapestry of this suburb.

Paradigm Anantaara is nestled in the heart of Mumbai's cultural center stage at Borivali West, a location that holds a special place in the hearts of its residents. It is a suburb that celebrates a deep emotional connection with people, being home to multiple generations. The project derives its name from the inspiration of an eternal living experience for multiple generations of families, offering something for every generation to cherish and dwell on for eternity, passing it on as a legacy. Borivali is not just a town; it carries a vibe of cultural heritage with its multi-generation demography, making it endearing to its residents and warranting strong affinity and aspirations to dwell in the same vicinity. This consumer behaviour has led to great appreciation for state-of-the-art projects like Ananda Residency, which doubled returns for its residents within half a decade.

Anantaara is a redefined avatar of its predecessor, Ananda Residency, from the House of Paradigm Realty, within just 100 meters' distance - a dapper, taller, and transcended version with a myriad of amenities and a true holistic and soulful living experience till eternity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)