Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is back with the new season of his chat show Koffee With Karan, recalled a funny incident of the narration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, where the latter thought someone was pranking her when she got a call from Director Mani Ratnam. In the upcoming episode, Kajol and Rani Mukerji will grace the controversial couch of the show. Kajol Takes The Internet By Storm After She Drops Stunning Monochrome Pics On Insta!

During the conversation, Karan shared: “I still remember the day I narrated the film to SRK and Kajol. We were at SRK’s old house at Amrit Apartments. We were sitting in his room which is right next to the terrace.” “You were crying, SRK was looking at you thinking you lost the plot. I was crying while narrating the film, you were crying while hearing and he was just thinking that both of us were mad,” said Karan.

The filmmaker added: “And at that point of time, I remember you got a call, in the middle of this from Mani Ratnam to whom you said ‘Who?’ He said I am Mani Ratnam speaking and you were like ‘Yeah, and I am Tom Cruise’, and put the phone down.” “Mani Ratnam had called her for Dil Se. She didn't believe it was Mani Ratnam and she thought someone was playing a prank,” concluded Karan. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

