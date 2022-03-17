New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): Parent's Holiday is India's first & exclusive travel portal for seniors above 50.

With an aim of Gifting holidays and vacations by children to their senior parents and bringing back excitement in the lives of the Seenagers (seniors with a heart of a teenager), this portal serves right in today's world full of Experience, Ease and Trust, which are the 3 foundation elements of Parent's Holiday.

Also Read | Lathmar Holi 2022: Barsana and Nandgaon Pay Homage to Lord Krishna and Radha; Know History of The Tradition Here.

What makes Parent's Holiday unique is that they thoroughly understand the needs and wants of Seenagers. Senior citizens consider travel as a way to socialize and keep their minds active and engaged. Having more free time after retirement and with children leaving home for jobs or higher studies, it gives them ample time to explore the world.

The Senior citizens prefer to travel in groups and what can be better if they have slow paced itineraries with same age group travelers who have similar interests, with whom they can crack jokes, listen to Md.Rafi -Lata Mangeshkar - Kishore Kumar's golden songs on the trip, play antakshri in the coach, dance in the group around bonfire, share memories and make new friends . It is also seen that most of the elderly prefer travelling in a group as it provides them with security as well. This is exactly what Parent's Holiday offers, comfortable group travelling for the Seenagers.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Priest Arrested for Misbehaving With 17-Year-Old Girl in Kerala.

The elderly are no longer just doing pilgrimages or babysitting grandkids on vacations, they've become more adventurous and make for over 23% of the country's holiday business today. Over the recent years, the number of Seniors packing their bags and taking off on vacations has gone up.

Retired senior citizens are the new globetrotters. Unlike earlier when older people chose to spend a quiet life after retirement, senior citizens are now eager to see the world, having enough money saved and not having to provide for their independent children.

Parent's Holiday has successfully served more than 5000 clients and group departures to more than 20+ Countries and hence is one of the most trusted seniors travel company through which hundreds of Seenagers travel every week.

The Founder and CEO of Parent's Holiday Vikram Bedi has been a travel enthusiast and has travelled to more than 40 countries and lived in US for 5 years working on Senior Management Profiles in the corporate world.

Stating an important reason for starting Parent's Holiday, Vikram Bedi says, "The idea behind Parents Holiday was to appreciate whatever my parents have done for me and give back in whatever way I could. I left my high-paying corporate job in the USA to work on this dream project of mine as I know many of us to struggle with the guilt of not being able to give enough time to our parents, in the day-to-day rigmarole of life. And also, there is no company who caters to the travel need of seniors exclusively"

Parent's Holiday is the right senior special travelling portal as it offers the most competitive priced domestic as well as international travel packages with double fun on the trips. Safety is the major concern when it comes to people over the age of 50 travelling and hence at Parent's Holiday, safety takes precedence. Frequent temperature checks, social distancing, sanitized premises and vehicles, safety gears are taken care of throughout the trip. In short, Parent's Holiday is a One-Stop solution for all the parent's vacation needs.

"India is a country where the majority of households have stories about parents sacrificing their dreams to provide the best to their kids, Parents Holiday is an idea that is definitely becoming viral and creating buzz in the new-age travel startup world. It reminds us about how our needs and even unnecessary demands were fulfilled by our parents with smiles on their faces. Now when they are turning old with their wrinkles and grey hair, it's time to give them back happiness and memories in form of their dream holidays.", says, Vikram Bedi.

The Founder Vikram shares an experience of his parents having an unpleasant trip to Kashmir due to several reasons and that's when he came up with the concept of Parent's Holiday, with the vision of becoming India's No. 1 travel portal for senior citizens, offering unmatched services. The desire to give back to the parents is not the only mark Parent's Holiday is pursuing.

"Giving our share to those who need it is a feeling that cannot be described in words," says Bedi and hence giving back to society is also the goal. For this Parent's Holiday has partnered with the Earth Saviour foundation (Old Age Home) in order to support and fulfill dreams.

According to this program, part profits of the organization will go towards sponsoring a holiday trip for the members of the Earth Savior Foundation which is will be sponsored by Parent's Holiday.

For more information visit: https://parentsholiday.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)