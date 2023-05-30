PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: Popular actor Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp for Marks & Spencer's latest summer collection at DTFW held at The Grand, New Delhi.

The actor stopped the show looking chic in an Autograph pleated dress priced at Rs. 5999 with a white linen blazer worth Rs. 5999 from the latest Summer Collection by M&S setting some major OOTD goals for smart casuals and chic party wear.

The fashion show emphasized Marks & Spencer's signature "Re-think campaign" guiding consumers to give them the confidence to try something new. Female models sashayed the ramp highlighting all-new bold & vibrant summer styles by M&S. The line-up displayed floral dresses, smart separates, breezy shirts & relaxed bottom wear for women.

Men displayed bold botanical prints & pops of colour across cool linen pastel shirts, bold florals linen options paired with relaxed chinos, line pants, shorts and denims. The collection evoked a dialogue between stylish, ultra-cool, lightweight linen perfect for daily wear to holiday outfit inspiration. Linen in bold botanical prints & pops of colour never before seen was the highlight of the collection.

Welcoming a large swimwear assortment, the holiday wear line up celebrated summer in its full glory. Presenting a bold, vibrant, and lively assortment of figure-flattering swimsuits, statement tankinis, and bikini sets with beautiful cover-ups and just the right accessories adding a burst of colour ad excitement to the swimwear lineup for women. Tie-dye t-shirts, floral and bright striped shirts coupled with solid and printed shorts and sun hats make the classic beachwear combo for men.

The next line-up highlighted refreshing colours and prints in the M&S workwear collection across menswear and womenswear. Making workwear chic with colourful monotone pant suits with bright bralettes, beautifully printed co-ords & dresses, wide-leg pants for women. Across menswear, we can see printed shirts and polo t-shirts paired with smart blazers complimented by well-fitted chinos and denims.

On walking the ramp, showstopper Parineeti exclaims, "I am thrilled to be showcasing Marks & Spencer's New Summer Collection today. One look at the collection, and one falls with the lively colours, vivid details and fun prints. My favourite is the Holiday range - it gives off all the getaway vibes we're all seeking desperately in this heat."

The Summer Collection '23 is available at Marks & Spencer stores & on www.marksandspencer.in

