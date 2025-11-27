NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Natuzzi Italia brings its global design narrative to Mumbai this November, led by Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, the third-generation voice shaping the brand's contemporary direction. His visit marks a moment of connection between the brand's Mediterranean roots and India's growing appetite for thoughtful, culturally informed design. He arrives in Mumbai to present Natuzzi Italia's latest design explorations - a convergence of material research, crafted form and the evolving meaning of home.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Jess Jonassen Pulls Out of Women's Premier League Auction Due to Injury, Other Left-Arm Spinners in Sharp Focus.

Under his direction, Natuzzi Italia has expanded beyond furniture into a wider vision of living, where space, emotion and cultural memory come together. His approach deepens the brand's dialogue with architects, designers and design-led audiences, introducing new proposals from the 2025 Collection 'Rooted in Harmony'. The pieces reflect the brand's ongoing research into heritage, spatial behaviour and contemporary living, offering a perspective shaped by place and global exchange.

As part of the ongoing dialogue with the design community, Pasquale Junior Natuzzi will join the Design Mumbai Exchange programme alongside international architects and designers, speaking on the role of design in shaping cultural and spatial futures, where Natuzzi Italia will also be presenting its showcase from November 26-29 in Mumbai.

Also Read | Realme P4x Launch on December 4, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Details Here.

Showcase Highlights:

AMAMA - Designed by Andrea SteidlFollowing the success of the multi-award-winning Mirai, Andrea Steidl returns to collaborate with Natuzzi Italia with Amama, a modular island system that reinterprets conviviality and spatial versatility. The design offers dual-facing configurations and multifunctional components such as shelves, table elements and storage, opening new possibilities for zoning and flexible living. The collection includes a dining table and a sideboard built around the same architectural and structural approach.

FIORE - Designed by MarcantonioIn the fourth collaboration with Marcantonio, Natuzzi Italia presents Fiore, an armchair inspired by the structural language of nature. The design studies the movement and geometry of petals, translating them into a sculptural form that holds space while remaining functional within contemporary interiors.

RADICE - Rug by Giuseppe GioiaCompleting the living environment is Radice, a rug designed by Giuseppe Gioia from the Natuzzi Design Center. The piece draws from the symbolic "root" of the 2025 collection, expressed through a distinctive shape and an intertwined circular motif designed to anchor and visually connect the surrounding furniture.

Together, the three projects reflect a new chapter for Natuzzi Italia: the intersection of cultural memory, material experimentation, spatial design and collaboration with global design voices.

Visit Natuzzi Italia at Design Mumbai from November 26-29 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

Instagram - www.instagram.com/natuzziitaliamumbai

Website - www.natuzzi.com/in/en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)