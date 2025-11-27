New Delhi, November 27: In today’s fast-evolving digital space, consumers expect smartphones that deliver much more than a single standout feature. Performance, battery life, display quality, durability, and seamless multitasking are now essentials for a lifestyle that blends work, entertainment, and connectivity. Whether creating content, gaming on the go, streaming high-resolution media, or staying productive, users want speed, reliability, and long-term value.

With rising expectations, the demand is stronger than ever for devices that offer a smooth, all-rounded experience without compromising on durability, style, or future readiness. This trend aligns strongly with the latest CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight Study 2025, which shows that India’s youth are now firmly prioritising performance-first smartphones. As per the study, 86 per cent of young users seek raw speed and lag-free multitasking, while 82 per cent are willing to switch brands for better features. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Today in India With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P4x Launch on December 4, 2025

Realme P4x Launch on December 4, 2025

The Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra on realme P4x delivers segment-leading speed for instant launches, smooth gaming, and seamless multitasking. Launching on 04th Dec, 12 PM.

With battery endurance, thermal control, 5G readiness, and consistent camera quality now seen as non-negotiable, performance has become central to confidence, productivity, and social presence. In this evolving landscape, the realme P series has emerged as the most recommended youth smartphone brand. Leading brand advocacy at 79 per cent and earning an impressive 96 per cent satisfaction rating, realme resonates strongly with digital-first consumers who value powerful specifications, premium aesthetics, and exceptional price-to-performance.

The CMR findings reaffirm realme’s momentum among young users, underscoring its ability to deliver performance, design, and reliability tailored specifically for the youth. At the heart of this momentum lies the P Series philosophy, realme’s commitment to delivering the best spec-to-price ratio while deeply understanding the needs of India’s youth. In a market where young online consumers often face tough choices and compromise due to budget limitations, the P Series was created to eliminate those trade-offs. It was never just another product line, but a mission to provide meaningful value by ensuring users no longer had to choose between performance, design, battery life, or camera quality.

From its inception, the P Series carried forward realme’s legacy of online-first disruption that began with the historic realme 1. Over successive generations, the P Series evolved by listening closely to users: the P1 Series proved that style and performance can coexist affordably; the P2 Series refined display and build quality; and the P3 Series established the P Series as a global success with over three million units shipped.

This journey has built a strong emotional connection with young consumers, who see the P Series as a reliable, youth-centric line that consistently delivers more than expected. Building on this strong foundation, realme is now gearing up for the next leap with the upcoming realme P4x, which strengthens the brand’s commitment to eliminating compromises for young online consumers. Informed by years of user feedback and a deep understanding of what the youth truly value, P4x carries forward the P Series philosophy of meaningful, user-centric innovation, delivering a balanced blend of performance, design, and practical usability.

Positioned for a market where speed, endurance, effortless multitasking, and long-term reliability are non-negotiable, the realme P4x continues realme’s trajectory of delivering products that balance innovation with practicality. At the same time, realme remains committed to delivering the best value-for-money in its category, with the P4x playing a crucial role in ensuring that rising industry costs are not passed on to consumers. Guided by stronger supply-chain management, the brand’s Make in India advantage, and tighter operational controls, the P4x upholds realme’s pledge to offer high-value products even in challenging cost environments.

The smartphone embodies a thoughtful blend of hardware strength, software optimization, and user-centric design philosophy, reflecting realme’s understanding of what modern smartphone users truly value. Carrying forward its pioneer legacy, the realme P4x introduces the fastest experience in its segment, marking a significant leap in performance capabilities.

At its core is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset—the segment’s fastest -- delivering flagship-level responsiveness and efficiency. The device’s outstanding 780,000+ AnTuTu score, one of the strongest benchmarks in the category, solidifies its position as a performance powerhouse.

Complementing this is the massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, earning it the title of “Fastest 7000mAh Pioneer,” and ensuring exceptional endurance for day-long travel, extended content creation sessions, marathon gaming, and uninterrupted productivity. With 45W fast charging, users enjoy minimal downtime and long-term reliability, eliminating battery anxiety even under heavy use.

The realme P4x is built to deliver speed in every dimension and is the only device in its segment to support 90 FPS on BGMI and 120 FPS on Free Fire. It ensures quicker app launches, smoother and more competitive gameplay, and ultra-responsive touch interactions powered by its 144Hz Sunlight Display for clear visibility even in harsh outdoor lighting. OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

With up to 18GB dynamic RAM and 256GB storage, the device enables lag-free multitasking and ample space for apps, files, and high-performance workloads, while its 5300mm² VC FrostCore Cooling System, capable of reducing CPU temperature by up to 20 degrees Celsius, maintains sustained peak performance during extended gaming, 4K video recording, and rapid app switching. The realme P4x will officially launch on 4 December 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.com, bringing a comprehensive, real world ready smartphone experience to users who expect the very best across performance, endurance, and design.

