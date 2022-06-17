New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Women day, Unified Brainz organised an even to celebrate the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory.

The historic event witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life.

Also Read | Knight Riders to Field Their First-Ever Women’s Team Under TKR Banner in Women’s CPL 2022.

Dr Angela Butts is among the successful women leaders to share her inspirational journey with passion Vista. A Pastoral Counselor, podcast host and media personality, she has built a career spanning 20 years and has created a reputation as a thought leader on health and wellness, spiritual empowerment, and positive mindsets as an international motivational speaker. Her work has become synonymous with making a massive difference in people's lives with her uplifting words.

Based in California, this native Virginian has been a Member of the International Society for Mental Health, Global Christian Professional Women's Association, and International Women's Leadership Association. Dr Chester holds degrees in Pastoral Counseling (Psychology) and Divinity. She is also the bestselling author of Before You Tie the Knot and is the host of radio's Daily Spark with Dr Angela and Daily Spark TV which airs internationally on many networks.

Also Read | Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Be More Like WeChat & TikTok To Allow Outrageous Comments.

She is a source of infinite inspiration as she defeated breast cancer and became a survivor with her determination. As a solopreneur, she is highly focused and driven and knows the truth that self-motivation starts and ends within. Initially, it was a lot of hard work and effort, but she carried forward her endeavour dedicated to achieving her dreams.

Dr Angela reveals that the most challenging barrier she had to face was the 'limiting institutional/individual mindsets of others.' People often have old fashioned views regarding women even though they outnumber men in earning degrees of higher learning but still, men usually end up in prominent positions and better-paying jobs. That's why it is part of her life's purpose to create a space where women are validated, supported, and encouraged to stay positive and focused despite all odds.

Dr Angela has laid down seven strategies that women can implement in their lives to achieve a more eminent role in their workspace. She lists -

1. Have clear goals. From X (current) to Y (desired) by date

2. Visualize

3. Continue despite obstacles

4. Move in silence everyone isn't on your side

5. Mitigate distractions

6. Celebrate your successes but track them. They are proof of why you deserve more.

7. Create strategic not just audacious goals. Tackle strategic goals that help you accomplish the bigger goals with specific tools that support your transition into your next stage.

She gives insights into how corporates can continue to make a better working environment for women. She feels that when a company is mindful and creates an atmosphere/culture where all people feel included and appreciated, you create an environment that is welcoming and easy to work in; the individual feels appreciated and thrives at work.

"You can find inspiration around you every day when you have the eyes to see it. You can find wisdom in the whispers of the wind around you when you have the ears to hear it. I pray that you are inspired and positively influenced by it all. Never take for granted the gift of one's life and the opportunity to make positive change and radical progress forward for the next generation to follow." Dr Angela says this is the perspicuity each individual should keep in mind.

She shares the things she has learned along the way that have helped her become a success. These include accepting that not every friend is an admirer, obstacles are temporary - there's a solution to every question, and knowing one's limitations is essential. Her strengths are having a firm belief in herself during times of adversities. She channels this by helping women by teaching her programs 'Pivot for Purpose' and 'Believe to Win'.

Lastly, Dr Angela defines her passion which also serves as her life's motto and the tagline of her radio and tv shows 'enlighten, inspire, and empower'. She enlightens with information by sharing stories of those who are successful and it inspires them to stay empowered through media, courses, classes, presentations, workbooks, and webinars. To know more about Dr Angela, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

Being an endless reservoir of knowledge and fruitful insight, Dr Angela Butts Chester is making the world a better place one day at a time.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)