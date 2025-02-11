New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Patanjali Foods Limited reported "highest ever quarterly standalone revenue from operations" in Q3FY25 and a 48.79 per cent increase in EBITDA on a year-on-year basis.

Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) on Monday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The company recorded EBITDA of Rs 581.24 core and PAT of Rs 370.93 crore in Q3 FY25.

The Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 9,103.13 crore in Q3FY2025 and Rs 24,430.38 crore in nine months of the financial year 2025, according to a company release.

Food and Other FMCG segment achieved sales of Rs 2,037.61 crore in Q3FY 2025. The Home and Personal Care (HPC) segment achieved sales of Rs 420.36 crore in the same quarter.

"The business stands integrated in Q3FY25 with a strategic vision of transitioning into a contemporary, pure-play FMCG company," the release said.

In Q3FY25, total EBITDA stood at Rs 581.24 crore (6.39% EBITDA from Operations margin), a 48.79 per cent increase on a YoY basis; PAT stood at Rs 370.93 crore (4.06 per cent margin).

In nine months of the financial year 2025, the EBITDA from Operations margin was 6.18 per cent while PAT margin was at 3.84 per cent.

The total area under oil palm plantation stands at 87,109 hectares.

The release said that Q3FY25 experienced lukewarm operating environment due to the subdued demand and gave details of its performance while noting that the FMCG sector faced dual stress of demand slump and inflationary pressure.

It said HPC business acquisition was completed on November 1, 2024 enabling company's presence across dental, skin, hair and home care segments.

"Amidst inflationary pressure, the industry witnessed subdued demand throughout the quarter. The input costs for various raw materials such as Palm Oil, Wheat remained elevated," it said.

"The gross profit increased from Rs 1,051.44 crore to Rs 1,482.00 crore on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to healthy gross margins in the edible oil segment. In Q3FY25, the company's EBITDA improved by 48.79 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 581.24 crore The corresponding EBITDA from Operations margin expanded by 145 bps to 6.39 per cent," the release said.

"The PAT rose 71.30 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 370.93 crore with the margin profile improving by 134 bps. The company clocked export revenues of Rs 67.27 crore in Q3FY25 with exports to 29 countries," it added.

The company in a market filing informed about 'ESOP Grant II' under PFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 and integrated filing (financial) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Patanjali Foods Limited ("the Company") has approved the 'ESOP grant II' of 4,25,478 (Four Lakh Twenty Five Thousand Four Hundred Seventy Eight) Employee Stock Options (ESOP) under the PFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 ("ESOP 2023") to eligible employees of the Company," it said. (ANI)

