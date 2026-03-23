PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART) a diversified retail and integrated food processing company, has announced the launch of its 50th Patel's R Mart store located at Shop No. 1, 2, and 3, Govind Height, Opposite 90 Ft Road, Thakurli.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Lash Jaipur, Alwar and Dausa; IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for 13 Districts.

Strengthening its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company has expanded into Thakurli with the launch of its 50th store, catering to a rapidly growing residential catchment. The store is strategically located to serve a densely populated area, offering a comprehensive range of quality essentials, groceries, daily-need products, and household items at competitive price points.

With this milestone addition, the company not only expands its retail footprint but also reinforces its position as a rapidly scaling value retail chain in the region. The company continues to focus on enhancing accessibility and delivering a seamless shopping experience tailored to the needs of urban and suburban consumers.

Also Read | Germany Labour Shortage: Why India Is Becoming the Top Source of Skilled Workers.

The company's expansion is backed by its integrated sourcing, packaging, and distribution capabilities, which drive cost efficiencies and ensure consistent product availability across stores. Crossing the 50-store mark represents a significant achievement in company's growth journey and underscores its strong execution capabilities within the MMR market.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: "The opening of our 50th store marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects the trust our customers have placed in us. Thakurli is an emerging residential hub, and this expansion enables us to further strengthen our connect with the community by offering essential products at compelling value.

We remain focused on expanding our presence across the Mumbai region while continuously enhancing customer experience, improving store productivity, and driving long-term value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)