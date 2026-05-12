Business News | Peach Blossoms Celebrates Three Massive Wins - Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2026, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 Extended List and Tatler Best 20 Restaurants in Singapore 2026

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 12: Peach Blossoms has achieved a triple accolade in March and April 2026, earning a spot at No. 78 on the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Extended List, retaining its One Diamond rating in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and being recognised yet again as a Tatler Best 20 Restaurant in Singapore for 2026. Together, these accolades mark a significant milestone in the restaurant's rise on the regional and international culinary stage, affirming its growing influence in shaping modern Chinese cuisine in Asia.

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- With its coveted One Diamond distinction, Peach Blossoms is proud to stand among just eighteen Singapore restaurants recognised in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, one of four in Singapore named on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 extended list, and among Tatler's Best 20 Restaurants in Singapore for 2026.

Helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Edward Chong, Peach Blossoms is one of the top Chinese restaurants in Singapore and has become synonymous with unique culinary interpretation, thoughtful storytelling and dishes shaped by Southeast Asia's contemporary culinary sensibilities. Situated at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, the restaurant presents a modern expression of Chinese cuisine that respects heritage while confidently embracing evolution.

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Chef Edward Chong shares, "We are deeply honoured to once again be recognised by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Tatler. Singapore has an incredible dining scene and we are proud to stand alongside some of the very best. While these awards affirm our team's dedication to modern Chinese cuisine rooted in the region's Southeast Asian heritage, our guests remain at the heart of all we do. Their support and satisfaction when they dine at Peach Blossoms inspires and motivates us as a team."

Over the past year, Peach Blossoms has continued to strengthen its standing with a series of notable accolades, including:

- Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025: One-Diamond Restaurant and Annual Dish Award- Tatler Best 100 Restaurants in Asia-Pacific 2025- The Best Chef Awards 2025: One Knife (Excellent)- Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2025: Best of the Best (Top 1% worldwide)- Trip.com Gourmet Lists 2026: Diamond Restaurant AwardPhil Smith, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, adds, "We are immensely proud of Peach Blossoms' continued recognition among Asia's most prestigious dining accolades. These achievements underscore our commitment to nurturing culinary talent that represents Singapore on the international stage. We congratulate Chef Edward and his team as they continue to raise the bar for modern Chinese dining and Peach Blossoms."

At Peach Blossoms, the menu balances precision and imagination. Signatures such as the Forbidden Roll, Braised Mung Bean Noodles in Crab Roe Collagen, and Crispy Scales Fillet of Marble Goby demonstrate the restaurant's ability to elevate Chinese cuisine through new ingredients and techniques, while honouring its cultural roots.

As Peach Blossoms continues to evolve, this latest recognition signals not only sustained excellence, but a broader movement, positioning Singapore's modern Chinese cuisine firmly within Asia's most compelling culinary conversations.

RESTAURANT INFORMATION

Cuisine: Modern Chinese

Address: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore (Level 4)

6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Contact: +65 6845 1118 | peachblossoms.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Click here to access Peach Blossoms' website.

Click here to access Peach Blossoms' press kit.

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