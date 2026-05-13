Business News | Pennant Launches Agentic AI Studio to Help Banks and Financial Institutions Move AI in Lending from Pilots to Production

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced the launch of pennApps Agentic AI Studio, a purpose-built suite designed to help banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and financial institutions operationalise AI across the credit lifecycle. Designed to move AI from experimentation to production, Agentic AI Studio enables institutions to deploy domain-aligned AI agents across loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections, driving measurable business impact without requiring wholesale replacement of existing systems.

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Most AI initiatives in lending fail to scale beyond pilots due to a lack of domain alignment, governance, and production readiness. Built as an extension of Pennant's pennApps Lending Factory, Agentic AI Studio addresses these challenges by enabling financial institutions to accelerate the deployment of intelligent, domain-aligned AI agents across the lending lifecycle, without disrupting existing systems.

From AI Experimentation to Real Outcomes

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While interest in AI adoption continues to grow, many financial institutions struggle to move beyond isolated use cases. Agentic AI Studio addresses this gap by embedding governance, explainability, and operational control into every AI-driven process.

Early implementations have demonstrated:

* Up to 40% reduction in loan processing turnaround time

* Up to 30% improvement in collections efficiency

* Faster rollout of new lending journeys by 2-3x

Purpose-Built AI for Lending Operations

Unlike generic AI platforms, Agentic AI Studio is designed specifically for the complexities of lending operations, including credit policies, compliance frameworks, and risk controls.

Key capabilities include:

* Domain-aligned AI agents for lending workflowsPre-configured and customisable AI agents that operate within defined credit policies, automating decisions and workflows across origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections.

* Audit-ready and explainable AI decisioningEvery AI-driven action is designed to be traceable, explainable, and aligned with regulatory expectations, enabling confident adoption at scale.

* AI-powered design-to-build accelerationConvert Figma designs and requirements into production-ready applications and workflows, significantly reducing development cycles.

* Multilingual conversational AI for borrower engagementVoice and conversational agents supporting 20+ Indian languages for servicing, collections, and customer interactions.

"The industry doesn't have an AI capability problem, it has a productionisation problem," said Sireesh Patnaik, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Pennant Technologies. "Agentic AI Studio is designed to solve exactly that. By combining deep lending domain expertise with enterprise-grade AI governance, we are enabling financial institutions to move beyond pilots and deploy AI confidently in real-world lending environments."

Accelerating AI Adoption Without Disruption

Because Agentic AI Studio is designed to work with pennApps Lending Factory, institutions can incrementally introduce AI-driven capabilities while continuing to rely on a proven lending platform.

Secure, scalable, multi-cloud deployment options ensure that AI adoption aligns with enterprise IT strategies, while built-in controls support compliance and operational resilience.

Financial institutions can request a use-case-led demo and AI readiness assessment tailored to their lending operations by visiting:www.pennanttech.com/pennapps-agentic-ai-studio/

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