NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Philips Home Appliances, announced the launch of Philips OneChef, an innovative all-in-one smart cooking appliance designed to simplify everyday cooking while unlocking a world of culinary possibilities for Indian homes.

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The unveiling took place in Mumbai, at an experiential "Chef's Tasting Table" event curated by Ranveer Brar, where guests were invited to explore India's diverse culinary flavours through live tastings and interactive food stations. During the event, Brar along with Mr. Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India, demonstrated how modern kitchen technology can simplify complex recipes while preserving the authenticity of Indian cooking.

The launch marks Philips' latest step in reimagining the modern Indian kitchen, with OneChef combining 33 smart cooking functions in a single appliance. Powered by advanced AmbiHeat™ technology, the appliance uses intelligent temperature sensing and uniform heating to adapt to different dishes and cooking stages, delivering consistent taste and texture across a wide range of recipes, from everyday comfort meals to indulgent festive dishes.

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Speaking at the launch, Gulbahar Taurani said, "At Versuni, our focus has always been on understanding how Indian households actually cook and designing appliances that fit naturally into those routines. Indian cooking is incredibly diverse and often time-intensive, which is why solutions that simplify processes without compromising flavour are becoming increasingly important. With OneChef, we wanted to bring multiple cooking techniques into a single intelligent platform that makes everyday cooking more intuitive and efficient. It reflects our broader commitment to reimagining the modern Indian kitchen through innovation that is both practical and purposeful."

"Indian cooking is incredibly diverse and layered, and technology can play a powerful role in making it more accessible without compromising flavour. OneChef is designed to bring that balance, helping home cooks explore a wide range of dishes with greater ease and confidence," said chef Ranveer Brar.

With OneChef, Philips aims to address evolving consumer needs by combining multiple cooking techniques such as air frying, stir frying, steaming, and boiling, within a single compact appliance. This approach helps simplify kitchen workflows while enabling home cooks to prepare a wide variety of dishes without juggling multiple appliances. Designed with Indian households in mind, OneChef's intuitive controls and guided cooking programs help users recreate chef-inspired recipes with ease.

The event also featured a panel conversation on the future of home cooking and kitchen innovation, with Ranveer Brar, Gulbahar Taurani, along with director Farah Khan, and tech expert Rajiv Makhni, exploring how intelligent appliances are reshaping everyday cooking experiences for modern households.

Pricing and AvailabilityPhilips OneChef will be available from 19th March onwards across leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

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