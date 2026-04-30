Business News | Pilibhit in UP to Get India's First Integrated Basmati, Organic Training-cum-demo Farm

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed a 70-year lease agreement with the Department of Agriculture and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for setting up a Basmati & Organic Training Centre-cum-Demo Farm in Pilibhit, aimed at strengthening India's Basmati rice ecosystem, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.The proposed centre, to be developed over nearly seven acres at Tanda Bijaisi in Pilibhit, will include facilities such as an auditorium, museum, gallery on Basmati and organic farming, conference room, laboratory, and storage space for organic inputs. It will serve as a hub for farmer training, capacity building, and research support for agricultural experts and students. Once operational, the facility will be the country's first integrated training and demonstration farm covering both conventional and organic Basmati cultivation, benefiting farmers in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, highlighted the potential of Pilibhit as a key Basmati-producing region and emphasised the need to expand organic cultivation and farmer engagement.

Prasada noted "incorporating an AI-based interactive museum at the centre to provide information and experiential learning for visitors and students, along with establishing a dedicated outlet for quality Basmati seeds and organic inputs for farmers."

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The proposed centre will include an auditorium, museum and gallery on Basmati and organic farming, conference facilities, laboratory and storage space for organic inputs. It is expected to support training and capacity building for farmers, while also serving as a resource hub for agricultural experts and students.

Once operational, the facility will be the country's first dedicated Basmati organic training and demonstration farm covering both conventional and organic cultivation. Its location is expected to benefit farmers and stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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In a parallel development, an AI-based Basmati Paddy Survey project for 2026-2028 was unveiled. "The project will cover nearly 4 million hectares, collect data from over 150,000 ground-truth points and engage with more than 500,000 farmers. It aims to support precise crop assessment, varietal identification, scientific advisory services and improved export planning," the ministry noted.

The upcoming centre has also been designated as an All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) centre for national-level Basmati trials, which will support testing and evaluation of new varieties suited to regional conditions.

The ministry noted that initiatives are aimed at strengthening the Basmati ecosystem, improving productivity and supporting India's agricultural exports. (ANI)

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