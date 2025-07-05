Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, during an interactive session with industry leaders in Bengaluru, highlighted a series of major policy initiatives aimed at accelerating research, fostering innovation, generating employment, and strengthening India's startup ecosystem.

During his interaction, Piyush Goyal addressed the recent Union Cabinet approval of over Rs three lakh crore in new schemes.

Also Read | Rajasthan Youth Murder: Tazia Procession Cancelled Amid Rising Tensions in Bhilwara; Victim's Family Demands INR 1 Crore in Compensation.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our Ministry approved a scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh crore to promote research and development and innovation. We have also come out with a Rs 2 lakh crore employment generation incentive scheme and several other program for skill development, internship program," the Union Minister said.

"These will give encouragement to support an ecosystem of startup, tech and manufacturing," Goyal added, commenting on recent Union Cabinet approval.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Row: Plea in Supreme Court Challenges ECI's Decision to Revise Electoral Rolls in State Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

Piyush Goyal also praised Bengaluru's thriving deep tech and startup ecosystem, calling it a "jewel in the crown" of India's economic landscape.

He lauded the contributions of the city's global capability centres and tech entrepreneurs. He said, "I also believe that the deep tech industry, the startup ecosystem, which is present in Bengaluru in a big way, is a jewel in our crown. We are very proud of the good work that the tech sector particularly, and the global capability centres are doing."

He also addressed the broader national concerns. Piyush Goyal during his interaction responded to appreciation from attendees on Operation Sindoor following a recent terrorist attack.

He characterized the incident as not just an assault on security but also an attack on India's economic progress, integrity, and sovereignty.

"I was also very pleased when one of the questioners complimented the government for the fitting response given under Operation Sindoor to the terrorist attack, which was an attack on India's economic progress, which was an attack on India's integrity and sovereignty." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)