New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a three-day official visit to Israel from November 20 to 22, 2025, on the invitation of Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, according to a release issued by the Commerce Ministry, Government of India, on Wednesday.

The visit aims to strengthen the growing strategic and economic partnership between the two nations.

Also Read | Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Woes Continue As Carlo Ancelotti's Side Held 1-1 by Tunisia in International Friendly.

Goyal will be accompanied by a 60-member business delegation representing CII, FICCI, Assocham and Start-up India, reflecting the enhanced industry-to-industry engagement between the two countries.

According to the Commerce Ministry, Goyal is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral meetings with senior Israeli leadership, including Barkat and other key ministers. The discussions will focus on boosting trade and investment ties and expanding cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, water, defence, emerging technologies, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure. The two sides are also expected to review progress on the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Also Read | Gemini 3 Available as Part of Jio Gemini Pro Plan for 18 Months to All Unlimited 5G Customers.

During the visit, Goyal will address the India-Israel Business Forum, which will bring together leading business associations and industry representatives from both nations. The programme will feature plenary sessions, technical discussions and B2B engagements aimed at promoting investments, expanding commercial linkages and exploring joint venture opportunities. The fourth edition of the CEOs Forum will also be convened.

In addition, the minister will hold interactions with senior executives from major Israeli companies working in fields such as agriculture, desalination, waste-water treatment, cyber security, smart mobility and infrastructure, in addition to meeting prominent Israeli investors.

Goyal's schedule also includes visits to key innovation hubs and institutions in Tel Aviv, offering insights into Israel's technology ecosystem. Cultural and community engagements, including interactions with the Indian diaspora and Indian-origin business leaders, are also planned.

The visit is expected to further deepen the longstanding partnership between India and Israel and open new avenues for collaboration across priority sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)