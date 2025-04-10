VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Did you know that over 1.8 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water? And nearly 40% of India's population faces severe water stress? These figures underscore the urgent need for effective solutions in water management, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). PlumbexIndia 2025, set to take place from 24th to 26th April at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, promises to be the largest gathering of plumbing, sanitation, and water management professionals in India, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers focused on solving India's water crisis.

As India's premier platform for plumbing and water solutions, PlumbexIndia 2025 is set to be a pivotal event in the global movement towards water positivity. The event will bring together over 125 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products designed to tackle water scarcity through water efficient sanitaryware and sanitary fittings, optimize usage, and improve water reuse across the built environment. PlumbexIndia is poised to be attended by 15,000+ building industry professionals who will witness this mega showcase and be a part of this game changing event.

Denmark is the partner country for PlumbexIndia 2025 and Danish companies exhibiting at PlumbexIndia 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies aimed at enhancing efficient water management.

Empowering WASH Goals Through Good Plumbing

Good plumbing is not just about pipes and fixtures; it's about ensuring access to safe water, promoting sanitation, and improving hygiene. These are the cornerstones of the WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) goals. Plumbing systems that deliver clean water and manage waste effectively contribute directly to reducing waterborne diseases, enhancing public health, and ensuring that no one is left behind in access to clean, potable water. At PlumbexIndia 2025, these issues will take center stage as industry leaders discuss how innovations in plumbing can contribute to a water-secure future.

Smart water management systems, rainwater harvesting, and efficient wastewater treatment solutions will be exhibited at PlumbexIndia thereby highlighting how plumbing can help achieve sustainable sanitation and better hygiene -- goals that are critical to building resilient communities and achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will be inaugurated by Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar, Honourable Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Sh. Tokhan Sahu, Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with a special address by His Excellency Sh. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India.

Industry Leaders and Keynote Speakers

PlumbexIndia 2025 will feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, policymakers, and experts who will share their valuable insights on advancing the plumbing, sanitation, and water management sectors. These include:

Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation

Avinash Mishra, Former Adviser, NITI Aayog and Chairman, Water Audit Council

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)

V. K. Chaurasia, Joint Adviser, CPHEEO, MoHUA

Dr. Victor Shinde, Head of the Climate Centre for Cities, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA)

Bhavana Bindra, MD & Board Member, Lubrizol

Gorika Shyam, Head of Sales-India, Geberit

Ar. Aditi Salway, National Head, Aliaxis India

Ajit Pai,the Urban Arts Commission and the Chief Engineer from Delhi Jal Board

Symposiums and Panels on Sustainable Practices

PlumbexIndia will feature a series of insightful symposiums and panels. The first session, "Plumbing Entrepreneurship: Towards Viksit Bharat @2047", will inspire the next generation of plumbing professionals. The "Pink to Blue - Women in Plumbing" panel will explore the diverse roles of women in the industry, and "The Role of Water Audits and Reuse in Addressing Urban Water Scarcity" will focus on water audit methodologies and innovative reuse practices like greywater recycling.

Launches: 2025 Swimming Pool Plumbing Code and IPA JLL Whitepaper on Net Zero Water in Built Environment will be launched at PlumbexIndia which will be invaluable resources for water and building professionals.

Sh. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association said "PlumbexIndia will be great opportunity for both established business owners and upcoming entrepreneurs to network and evaluate new opportunities, alongside developing collaborative partnerships and procure potential business leads. "

Networking, Innovation, and Knowledge Sharing

PlumbexIndia 2025 offers attendees:

* Innovative Solutions: Discover advanced plumbing systems, water efficient technologies, and smart water management technologies that lead to water security.

* Knowledge Sharing: Learn from industry leaders about the latest trends and case studies on sustainable plumbing practices.

* Networking Opportunities: Connect with key industry players, policymakers, and manufacturers to explore new business opportunities and collaborations.

* Sustainability Focus: Uncover technologies designed to reduce water consumption, minimize waste, and support global sustainability goals.

Why Attend PlumbexIndia 2025?

For architects, design engineers, contractors, real estate developers, MEP consultants, and facility managers, PlumbexIndia 2025 is a critical event to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving plumbing and water management sectors. The exhibition will highlight practical solutions that can be implemented to ensure the future of our water resources and build a water secure future.

Join us at PlumbexIndia 2025, where innovation meets sustainability. By attending, you'll be part of a larger movement towards creating a sustainable and water-secure future for the built environment in India.

Mark your calendars and register today to secure your spot!

For more information, visit PlumbexIndia 2025 or contact us at acep@indianplumbing.org .

