New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) issued a clarification on Saturday that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supplies to hospitals and essential service establishments remain stable and uninterrupted, countering recent media reports regarding potential disruptions in the region.

The company moved to address concerns following a force majeure declaration by Qatar on March 3. According to an IGL statement, while customers were initially advised of possible disruptions immediately after the declaration, the utility provider has since secured alternate arrangements to stabilise the supply chain. The company confirmed that there is currently no shortage of natural gas in the country.

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"Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) would like to clarify that PNG supply to hospitals and other essential service establishments remains stable and uninterrupted. Just in the aftermath of Qatar declaring force majeure on 3 March, all customers had been advised about the possible disruption due to the force majeure. Immediate arrangements were made by IGL to ensure alternate supplies and now there is no shortage of natural gas in the country. IGL had made all necessary arrangements to ensure regular and reliable gas supply to critical institutions such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other essential service providers," the company stated.

IGL emphasised that it has prioritised PNG delivery to the medical sector to ensure that healthcare operations face no energy-related hurdles.

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The distributor is currently coordinating with upstream suppliers to monitor the situation and maintain a seamless flow to priority consumers. "We understand the importance of uninterrupted energy supply for medical and healthcare operations. Accordingly, IGL has prioritised the supply of PNG to essential services, and there is no disruption expected in supply to hospitals. Accordingly, IGL has prioritised the supply of PNG to essential services, and there is no disruption expected in supply to hospitals," the statement said.

The company urged the public to disregard unverified information regarding the status of gas distribution. "All our customers are requested not to be guided by speculative reports, and may contact IGL for any clarification or support. We remain committed to providing safe, reliable, and uninterrupted PNG supply to all our valued customers," the statement noted. (ANI)

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