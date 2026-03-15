Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Fake Claims Circulating on Social Media

Mumbai, March 15: Is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? The question comes as several posts on social media are making the alleged claim. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), verified handles such as "Today’s News", "China Army" and "The Kremlin" alleged that Benjamin Netanyahu was killed along with his brother and six generals during a retaliatory attack by Iran.

"North Korean state television claims that Netanyahu was killed along with his brother and six generals", Today’s News post on X read. On the other hand, the "China Army" handle stated that Netanyahu's death has been confirmed. Meanwhile, "The Kremlin wrote", "Heads up EVERYONE. @netanyahu is DEAD". It further said that the official X handle of Israeli PM’s Office deleted this tweet. While the alleged claims appear to be true, the Israeli Prime Minister's office dismissed them as fake news. Who Is Yair Netanyahu, the Eldest Son of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Fake posts on social media claim Benjamin Netanyahu is dead (Photo Credits/ X/@TodaysNewsco and @ChhinaArmy)

On Saturday, March 14, the Office of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed social media claims that suggested he had been assassinated in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes. An Anadolu correspondent reached out to the Prime Minister's office to get clarification regarding the alleged claims on social media that "Netanyahu has been assassinated".

Israeli PM’s Office Says Benjamin Netanyahu is Fine

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office denies to Anadolu claims circulating on social media that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian retaliatory attack Rumors spread after a video from Netanyahu’s March 13 virtual press conference circulated online, with some… pic.twitter.com/PzYo04KDx5 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 14, 2026

"These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the Israeli PM’s Office replied. Rumours about Benjamin Netanyahu's death spread after a video from his March 13 virtual press conference circulated online. Soon after the clip surfaced online, some users claimed the absence of nationwide air raid sirens in the footage, suggesting that he had been killed and replaced with AI-generated content. Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Here’s the Fact Check of Fake Viral Screenshot Amid Iran Conflict.

AI-Generated Video of Benjamin Netanyahu Goes Viral

Social media post claims Benjamin Netanyahu released video to prove he is alive (Photo Credits: Facebook/Saw You On Foleshill Road)

Hence, the alleged claim that Benjamin Netanyahu is dead is not true. As clarified by the Israeli PM’s Office to Anadolu, Benjamin Netanyahu is fine, and the alleged claims circulating on social media regarding his death are fake news.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists ( Anadolu English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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Claim : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead. Conclusion : Israeli PM’s office dismisses fake claims about Benjamin Netanyahu being killed. His office said that the Prime Minister is fine. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).