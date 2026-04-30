Area 51 Earthquake Swarm: 17 Tremors Near Secret Base Spark Speculation About Possible Underground Testing and UFO Links

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A sudden cluster of earthquakes near Area 51 has reignited long-standing conspiracy theories, after more than a dozen tremors were recorded in just 24 hours close to the highly classified US military site.

According to the United States Geological Survey, at least 17 earthquakes struck the region, with the strongest measuring 4.4 magnitude. The initial quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 2.5 miles, followed by multiple smaller tremors. Another quake was recorded early Thursday morning, with over 100 people reporting shaking.

Experts noted that the location is not typically known for frequent seismic activity, making the sudden swarm unusual. Geophysicist Stefan Burns described it as “an unusual place to get an earthquake,” highlighting the rarity of such events in that specific area. Why the 2026 UFO Files on Aliens.gov Could Be the Next ‘Epstein Dud’.

Natural Phenomenon or Something Else?

Burns explained that earthquakes and underground explosions can sometimes produce similar seismic signatures. He stated that while the activity is most likely natural, there remains “some ambiguity” and that the event is “worth discussing in the context of whether this is a covert underground nuclear test.”

Scientists also pointed out that earthquake swarms can occur when stress shifts along nearby fault lines, especially in tectonically active regions like Nevada, where the Earth’s crust is gradually stretching. When Will Aliens.gov Site go Live? What is The Expected Content.

Area 51 and Decades of Conspiracy Theories

The seismic activity has fueled online speculation, with one user joking, “The aliens are shaking the earth!!” The intrigue is amplified by the location itself. Area 51 has long been associated with UFO sightings, alien research theories and secret military experiments.

A report by the United States Department of Defense revealed that during the Cold War, the US government deliberately spread UFO myths to conceal classified weapons testing. Fake images and staged stories helped divert attention from advanced aircraft programs.

From Secret Base to Cultural Phenomenon

Officially established in 1955, Area 51 remained largely hidden until claims by Robert Lazar in 1989 brought it into public focus. Later, a Central Intelligence Agency document declassified in 2013 confirmed the base was used to test aircraft like the Lockheed U-2 and Lockheed A-12.

Despite official explanations, Area 51 continues to capture public imagination. The latest earthquake swarm has only added another layer of mystery to one of the world’s most secretive locations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dailymail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).