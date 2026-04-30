Jabalpur Bargi Dam Tragedy: 5 Dead, Over 10 Missing As Tourist Cruise Capsizes During Sudden Storm in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos)

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At least Four people have been confirmed dead and more than 10 others remain missing after a tourist cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur district on Thursday evening. The vessel, which was reportedly carrying between 35 and 40 passengers, overturned after being caught in a sudden, violent storm that swept across the region.

The accident occurred near Khamaria Tapu (island) when the cruise boat lost its balance due to high-velocity winds and surging waves. Eyewitnesses reported that the weather turned unexpectedly severe, leaving the crew with little time to maneuver the vessel to safety. Local authorities stated that while 18 passengers were successfully rescued or managed to swim to the shore, many were trapped as the boat gradually sank into the deep waters of the Narmada River backwaters. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm.

Personnel from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and local police were dispatched to the site immediately. Jabalpur District Collector Raghvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya are currently on-site overseeing the search efforts. The rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing, but falling temperatures and poor visibility after sunset are posing significant challenges to divers scanning the reservoir bed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken cognizance of the tragedy, expressing his grief and directing senior ministers to reach the spot. Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhavsingh Lodhi have been tasked with coordinating relief measures for the victims and their families.

While preliminary reports point to the sudden storm as the primary cause, the district administration has ordered an inquiry to determine if the boat was carrying passengers beyond its permitted capacity. Investigators will also examine whether the cruise operator adhered to mandatory safety protocols, including the provision of life jackets for all tourists on board. Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos).

Tourist Cruise Capsizes During Sudden Storm in Jabalpur

जबलपुर में नर्मदा नदी में क्रूज डूब गया. क्रूज पर करीब 30 लोग सवार थे. अभी तक 4 लोगों की लाश मिली है, कई लापता हैं. इस वीडियो में क्रूज पलटते हुए दिख रहा है 👇 pic.twitter.com/2tSppjdhQj — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) April 30, 2026

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic accident at Bargi Dam after a cruise boat capsized following strong winds in the evening. According to initial reports, 31 people were on board. So far, 15 have been rescued, while 4 bodies have been recovered. Several others are still missing,… pic.twitter.com/xDCxIdgsyU — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2026

Bargi Dam is a popular tourism hub in Madhya Pradesh, known for its cruise rides and water sports. This incident has raised fresh concerns regarding the safety of water tourism in the state, coming only months after similar safety warnings were issued for boating operations in Bhedaghat and other nearby Narmada River sites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).