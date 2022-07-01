Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As India celebrates National Doctors Day and Chartered Accountant (CA) day on the July 1, every year to recognize their contribution to individual lives and communities, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp) a non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC), announced special loan offers exclusively for these professionals. These exciting loan offers will be available for a month starting from 1 July 2022 in which Doctors and Cas can apply for professional loans up to 30 lakhs. Under this exclusive offer, the company is committed to lending a helping hand to Doctors and CAs. This offer provides competitive interest rates starting at 10.99 p.a. for our professional loan customers. Under this offer, CA and doctor customers will also get an exclusive Amazon voucher of Rs2,000 on every successful loan disbursal. Also, these loans will not have any foreclosure charges.

While commenting about these exclusive offers to doctors and CAs, Manish Chaudhari, President, and Chief of Staff, Poonawalla Fincorp said, "Doctors and CAs are an integral part of our society. One looks after our physical health while another one is responsible for maintaining our financial health. This special offer on Doctors and CA Day is a small gesture from our side to enable their dreams by providing financial help at competitive interest rates and saluting their commitment. With our customer-first focus and tech-enabled processes we are confident of catering to the needs of Doctors and the CA community." These loan offers can be viewed on the company's website. Interested Doctors and CAs can request a call back to discuss the offers in detail.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Entrepreneur, Neil Chandran, Arrested and Charged by Federal Prosecutors in US for $45 Million Fraud Scheme.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)