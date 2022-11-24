Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trelish, a premium coffee brand specializing in instant liquid coffee blends has announced a fundraise of 3.5 Cr in a recent round led by The Chennai Angels. Trelish intends to utilise the funds for geographic expansion, hiring top talent and to further strengthen the brand.

Trelish's unique ready-to-use liquid coffee blends allow coffee drinkers to experience the freshness of brewed coffee along with the convenience of instant coffee. Trelish's products are present in over 5000 retail touch points and on e-commerce platforms as well. Their wide range of preservative-free products are manufactured in-house and developed by the Founders themselves.

Co-Founder of Trelish, Kavita Narayanan commented on the recent fundraise saying, "We have always believed in challenging the assumption that 'great coffee takes time.' We look at making freshly brewed coffee easily available and accessible to everyone so that liquid coffee becomes the norm. We are excited to partner with The Chennai Angels through this round."

Kayar Raghavan, the lead investor from The Chennai Angels said, "Trelish is occupying a niche gap in the ready-to-drink large coffee market, by serving premium liquid coffee. While instant coffee and brewed coffee address two ends of this market, Trelish series of liquid coffee, in ready-to-use form with no brewing required and long shelf-life, should enjoy a premium in the market, given the hurried pace of life of most people these days. The Chennai Angels (TCA) is happy to invest in Trelish also for this reason, that the founders come with great experience, maturity, and street cred. Having proven Product Market Fit, co-founders, Kavita, Siju and Aditi, have clear vision and strategy to translate their efforts into successful engagement on the ground, something that is already visible in Trelish's numbers."

