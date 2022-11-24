New Delhi, November 24: Delhi Police investigators and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Thursday where a polygraph test of the latter is likely to be conducted during the day as part of the ongoing probe against the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said.

Before reaching FSL, he was alos taken to the Ambedkar Hospital for a medical check-up. The sources said that if he is found fit as per the medical report, the polygraph test will be conducted. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Victim’s Heart-Rending SOS to Palghar Police, Says ‘Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Will Kill and Cut Me to Pieces’.

A pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session, was conducted on Aftab at the FSL in Rohini on Tuesday evening. A questionnaire has been prepared by Delhi Police.

The sources also said that the polygraph and a narco test is imperative as Aaftab has been deceptive during interrogation, trying to mislead the interrogators. The police feel that Aaftab killed Walkar foolproof planning, and not in a fit of rage. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Forensic Experts Say Electric Cutter, Saw-Teeth Knife Used in Such Crimes.

A polygraph test, commonly known as lie-detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while he is answering a series of questions. Aaftab was arrested on November 12 for the murder of Walkar on May 18.

