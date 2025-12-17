VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: On the solemn and historic occasion of Vijay Diwas, Veterans India organised a grand national programme at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, marking a defining moment in India's patriotic and educational landscape through the Pride of Nation Awards 2025. The programme stood as a powerful tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and simultaneously reaffirmed the critical role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in nation-building through their impactful contributions Beyond Academics.

The event was graced by Union Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth as the Chief Guest and Shri Ram Lal Ji, Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as the Distinguished Guest. The august gathering included 5 Chancellors, 52 Vice-Chancellors, senior academicians, veterans, policymakers, and eminent personalities from across the country, reflecting a strong national consensus on integrating patriotism, values, and leadership within higher education

Visionary Keynote by Dr B. K. Mishra

Delivering the keynote address, Dr B. K. Mishra, Founder and National President of Veterans India, stated that Vijay Diwas is not merely a remembrance of military victory, but a reminder of collective national responsibility. Paying homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war, he emphasised that the most meaningful tribute to their sacrifice lies in building a strong, united, disciplined, and value-driven Bharat.

Dr Mishra asserted that Higher Education Institutions are the strongest and most sustainable pathway to making Bharat a Vishwaguru. He called upon universities and colleges to go beyond conventional academics and actively nurture patriotism, ethical leadership, social responsibility, discipline, and national character among students. He highlighted the Volunteer Patriotic Reserve Force (VPRF) as a structured, non-political national platform designed to prepare students and citizens for nation-building, disaster response, civic engagement, and social harmony.

Appealing to Vice-Chancellors, faculty members, and students, Dr Mishra urged wholehearted support for expanding the VPRF movement and achieving the ambitious national target of 1.5 crore patriotic volunteers, stating that such collective participation would significantly strengthen India's social resilience and national preparedness.

National Leaders Applaud Veterans India's Initiative

Shri Sanjay Seth commended Dr Mishra for conceptualising and leading a historic patriotic initiative that places HEIs at the centre of national development. He described the Pride of Nation Awards and VPRF as visionary platforms that align education with national security, unity, and self-reliance, and appealed to all Vice-Chancellors, academicians, and dignitaries to actively support and institutionalise this movement across campuses.

Shri Ram Lal Ji also appreciated Dr Mishra's leadership, noting that Veterans India has successfully transformed patriotism into a structured, participatory, and youth-driven national movement, and urged educational institutions to adopt a Nation First approach in shaping India's future.

The initiative received strong endorsement from Justice (Retd.) P. N. Ravindran, Shri Avdhesh Kumar, and social worker Shri Raushan Singh, who described the movement as a vital bridge between education, constitutional values, and social responsibility.

Strong Academic Endorsement for VPRF Mission

Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NAAC, NBA, and NETF, appealed to all Vice-Chancellors and Higher Education Institutions to actively support the VPRF mission and collectively work towards achieving 1.5 crore VPRF members, emphasising the importance of value-based, socially responsible education.

Prof. (Dr.) T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, and Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, Chairman of AIU, reiterated that recognising institutions for Beyond Academics contributions sets a new national benchmark for educational excellence aligned with Viksit Bharat @2047.

Pride of Nation Awards 2025: National-Scale Recognition

During the ceremony, Veterans India conferred 104 Pride of Nation Awards, including 13 awards to Best Institutions of India, 9 to Central Government-funded Institutions, 24 to Best Universities of respective States, 17 to Best Colleges of respective States, 1 award to South Asian University, and 1 award for Patriotic Leadership for Maximum VPRF Registrations. Additionally, 4 Awards for Excellence in Sports, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards in Sports, and 30 awards to VISW State Secretaries as Patriotic Sports Ambassadors were presented.

Vote of Thanks and National Resolve

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Prof. Sunil Pareek, who assured his full commitment to advancing the mission and objectives of Veterans India and reaffirmed the academic fraternity's resolve to work collectively towards the vision of making Bharat a Vishwaguru.

The programme concluded with a powerful national message: India's journey towards Vishwaguru status will be led by patriotic campuses, value-based education, and united national service

