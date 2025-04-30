Protectt.ai Launches AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Solution with Device Intelligence to Secure Critical Mobile Apps at RSA Conference 2025

San Francisco [US], April 30: Protectt.ai, a leader in mobile application security and fraud control, today announced the launch of AppAuth, an advanced AI-powered Mobile App Fraud & Risk Management (FRM) solution designed to secure critical mobile applications against ever-evolving landscape of digital frauds and threats.

Unveiled at RSA Conference 2025, the world's leading cybersecurity event, AppAuth reinforces Protectt.ai's commitment to delivering real-time, intelligent protection against the growing landscape of mobile app threats. As mobile apps continue to drive digital engagement across banking, insurance, NBFCs, and government sectors, the need for continuous threat monitoring and defense has become paramount.

Recently, mobile-based threats, including phishing, app tampering, credential abuse, device cloning, and location spoofing, are witnessing a sharp rise, compromising user trust and challenging enterprises to meet security and compliance expectations. Traditional approaches, focused solely on development and release stages, leave critical security gaps once apps are running on the end customer's device.

AppAuth is purpose-built to close these gaps by providing comprehensive, always-on threat visibility and response through:

* Mobile Device Fingerprinting: Generates a persistent and unique device fingerprint to identify and track devices across sessions. Detects factory resets, rooted/jailbroken devices, emulators, and screen sharing tools to prevent unauthorized access.

* Behavioral Analysis: Monitors real-time interaction patterns to detect cloning, reverse engineering, proxy usage and tampering attempts to counter advanced threats.

* Geo-Smart Shield: Flags risky behavior like VPN usage, mock locations, and IP spoofing to maintain trust and location integrity.

* Behavioral Biometrics: Leverages touch dynamics, gestures, time-based anomalies, and device handling to distinguish legitimate users from fraudulent actors.

* Dynamic Trust Metrics: Continuously assesses session risk in real time, reducing false positives while improving fraud prevention accuracy.

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO at Protectt.ai, said, "Built for today's dynamic threat landscape, AppAuth empowers mobile apps with real-time protection and intelligence powered by AI controls. It gives enterprises the ability to act, not react -- by detecting and curbing frauds in real time, without disrupting the user experience."

Chosen by top-tier enterprises across Banking, Financial, Stock Exchanges, NBFCs to safeguard their mobile apps, Protectt.ai continues to set the higher benchmark for innovation in mobile app security & fraud control. The launch of AppAuth expands its robust portfolio of solutions, empowering organizations to strengthen trust, ensure compliance, and deliver secure mobile app experiences at scale.

