American comedian, gospel singer and author Lulu Roman passed away on April 23, 2025, in Bellingham, Washington, USA. She was 78. The acclaimed actress-comedian was best known for the CBS television series Hee Haw, in which she appeared from 1969 to 1993. The cause of death of Lulu Roman is not known yet. The Gospel singer's ex-publicist Ben Laurro told People magazine, “Lulu Roman was unsung. She endured much adversity in her life that helped her become a joy to others.” Her collaborator and friend T Graham Brown paid tribute to Lulu Roman on Instagram, saying, “LuLu Roman was a dear friend of 40 years and she will always be remembered as one who made people laugh and smile. What better tribute is there? I recorded a duet with her of "You Are So Beautiful" on her "At Last" album. We did many shows together, traveling and singing. Her antics, her never ending sense of humor made those trips great memories. I got to talk to her a few days ago. We shared one last laugh and I told her that I loved her. I will forever miss her. May God bless her soul.” Here's a look at the career and life of Lulu Roman in brief. Marianne Faithfull Dies at 78; Pop Icon Was Known For Her Song 'As Tears Go By'.

Lulu Roman’s Comedic Career

Lulu Roman was born Bertha Louise Hable on May 6, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, United States. She grew up in a Baptist orphanage and continued living on her own, battling a thyroid condition. As a comedian, she began with performing at nightclubs that were owned by Jack Ruby. Her stage name was ‘Lulu Roman, the World’s Biggest Go-Go Dancer’. It was American country music singer-songwriter Buck Owens who, seeing her wit and sense of humour, recommended Roman for a role on CBS show Hee Haw. After proving herself, she performed in comedic segments like The Culhanes, Truck Stop, and The Jug Band on the show.

T Graham Pays Tribute to Lulu Roman - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T. Graham Brown (@tgrahambrown)

As a result of a hard life, Lulu Roman had a history of drug addiction in high school, and was arrested in 1971 for drug possession. She had to leave Hee Haw because of her arrest. Two years later, she was over her addiction and converted to Christianity, and was rehired on the show. In 1972, Lulu Roman appeared in a movie about stock car racing called Corky. Roman was also a part of the Hee Haw spinoff series in 1978-79, titled Hee Haw Honeys. She also appeared in episodes of The Love Boat and Touched by an Angel.

Lulu Roman’s Musical Career

As a gospel singer, Lulu Roman released over 12 albums and also performed at concerts, with her first gospel album being released in 1974. Her collaborations include the likes of Dolly Parton, George Jones, T Graham Brown, Linda Davis, and other acclaimed artistes. For her LP You Were Loving Me, Lulu Roman received a Dove Award in 1985. Finally, in 1999, Lulu Roman was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Rubby Pérez Dies: 69-Year-Old Merengue Singer and Performer Dies After Being Trapped in Rubble of Dominican Republic Roof Collapse.

Lulu Roman’s Personal Life

As an author, Lulu Roman published her autobiography, This is My Story; This Is My Song, in 2019. Lulu Roman was married twice - first to Gary Toman in 1975 and then to Woody Smith in 1988.

She leaves behind her son, Damon Roman. Her younger son, Justin Collin Roman, died in October 2017.

