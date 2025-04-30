Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is seeing some teams who were the bottom ranked for most of the league stages has started to make a comeback making the competition more exciting. In match 49 of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings at their home in M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. Chennai Super Kings had a poor campaign so far in the competition. They are at the bottom of the table with seven wins and two losses. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are coming out from a washed out points where they had to share point. Confident with a win from the previous leg, the Kings will want to continue their winning run against CSK, even away from home. IPL 2025: A Look at Players Who Have Struck Most Fours in Indian Premier League, From Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli; Check Full List.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings have looked to secure solutions to their problems. They have brought in Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as replacements of their injured cricketers and looked to bolster the top order. Rachin Ravindra's form has hurt them so far but Brevis and Mhatre both have showed that they can change the game in CSK's favour. Shaik Rasheed is another youngster who is looking to give some solidity to CSK's top order. Ravindra Jadeja has shown flashes of brilliance but CSK will need more from him. CSK have suffered the most due to the off form of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar. They will want their batting to fire so their bowling can come into play.

Punjab Kings have things going well for them. Specially their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been scoring runs at a consistent basis. Captain Shreyas Iyer has been leading from the front. The only worry for them will be form of the middle order which has not been always the best. Glenn Maxwell has not delivered yet and the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis and Shashank Singh have went hot and cold. Harpreet Brar has returned to the side who gives a little more depth in the batting. Shreyas will want the middle order to deliver so that the bowlers who are already doing well under the leadership of Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, find some more cushion.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash.