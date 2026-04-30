Business News | Public-private Partnerships Strengthened Philippines' Hosting of ATF 2026 in Cebu

PRNewswire

Cebu City [Philippines], April 30: Public-private partnerships played a key role in the successful hosting of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, as industry leaders, institutions, and stakeholders worked in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to deliver the region's premier tourism gathering in Cebu.

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Held from 26 to 30 January 2026, the forum carried the theme "Navigating Our Tourism Future, Together," underscoring a shared commitment to regional cooperation and inclusive growth. The forum was designed to strengthen connectivity, enhance destination competitiveness, and advance a more inclusive and future-ready tourism sector across Southeast Asia.

The event's success was driven by the strong support and tireless coordination of local government units across Cebu, including Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City.

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Throughout the weeklong forum, tourism frontliners, volunteers, organizers, and security teams closely worked together to ensure a seamless experience for an estimated 5,000 delegates. Organizers emphasized that the hosting served as a strategic statement of the Philippines' commitment to advancing a cooperative, forward-looking ASEAN tourism agenda.

Key institutional and strategic partners included the Asian Development Bank and the US-ASEAN Business Council, whose support reinforced the forum's role as a platform for policy dialogue and regional cooperation. Aviation partners Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific bolstered regional connectivity, while Agoda and CNN International amplified the event's global reach and visibility.

Key components of ATF 2026 included the Government Meetings, the Travel Exchange, and the ASEAN Tourism Conference - each serving as a vital platform for industry leaders to drive growth, foster collaboration, and strengthen business relationships across the region.

A key milestone of the forum was the official launch of the ASEAN Tourism Sectoral Plan (ATSP) 2026-2030, which sets the strategic direction for the region's tourism development over the next five years. The Philippines, as Lead Country Coordinator for the implementation of the ATSP 2026-2030, reaffirmed its central role in steering regional initiatives toward sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth, while working closely with ASEAN Member States and dialogue partners.

Hospitality support for ATF 2026 was anchored by a strong network of hotel and resort partners across Cebu, reflecting the depth and diversity of the destination's accommodation sector. At the center of high-level engagements, Nustar Resort served as the official venue and accommodation for the ASEAN Tourism Ministers, hosting key meetings in a setting that blends modern luxury with world-class facilities.

A key contribution to the forum's successful delivery was the coordination with Megaworld Corporation, which enabled the Mactan Expo Center to be utilized as the venue for the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX). The facility provided a modern and versatile setting that enabled the seamless staging of business-to-business engagements and exhibitions - underscoring Cebu's growing strength as a competitive Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination within the ASEAN region.

Philippine creativity and craftsmanship were likewise prominently showcased through partners such as the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc., Destileria Limtuaco & Company, Inc., and Islands Souvenirs, alongside a curated selection of local food and lifestyle brands, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage and vibrant creative industries."

Government support for the forum was led by the Lapu-Lapu City Government, Cebu City Government, and the Provincial Government of Cebu, whose coordinated efforts were instrumental in ensuring the smooth and successful delivery of ATF 2026. The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) likewise extended key support for the ASEAN Tourism Conference, reinforcing the Philippines' commitment to advancing tourism development through strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange.

By the close of the event, the Philippines had once again demonstrated its capability to stage world-class international gatherings - firmly positioning Cebu as an emerging hub for global tourism, investment, and trade.

Visit the Department of Tourism Philippines' official website tourism.gov.ph.

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