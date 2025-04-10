VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Adding a spiritual edge to the great Indian start-up revolution, Pujashree Products Global Pvt Ltd, brings off the counter, high quality Vedic ritual essentials to the spiritually inclined Indian consumer. Founded by three visionary professionals, Rajiv Tiwary, Ravi Gupta and Shashank Arya, Pujashree began its operations with a seed capital of INR 12 crore (USD 1.5 million). Within the first quarter itself the group has achieved a monthly revenue of INR 50 lakh, making itself available across all online stores like Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart etc. Targeting a top line of INR 100 crore in the first financial year (2025-26) itself, Pujashree manufactures and an eclectic bouquet of pure and refined prayer products that are packaged beautifully Puja Shree. Ushering in a new era of devotional commerce, the brand makes its off the counter spirituality also available through select, high definition brick and mortar stores like Modern Bazaar and Le Marche.

Also Read | TCS Q4 Results: Tata Consultancy Services Reports 1.68% Drop in Profit, Announces INR 30 Final Dividend for FY25.

At a time when consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity in their spiritual practices, Puja Shree addresses the growing market by delivering curated, Shastra-compliant, and visually appealing puja kits and ritual products tailored for the global Indian household and are tech enabled.

"Spirituality is deeply personal but often underserved in a rapidly modernizing retail environment. At Puja Shree, we are building a values-led brand rooted in precision and authenticity, while making access seamless for global Indians," said Rajiv Tiwari, CEO and Founder of Puja Shree.

Also Read | Will Digvesh Rathi Get Banned if He Does Notebook Celebration Again During Lucknow Super Giants' Next Match in IPL 2025?.

The company's expanding portfolio includes daily-use puja kits, festival boxes (Hanuman Jayanti, Navratri, Ganga Aarti), divine yantras, bamboo-less incense, and hawan samagri amongst other products--each developed in collaboration with Vedic scholars to ensure authenticity and ritual correctness.

"Our vision is to make sacred rituals more approachable, especially for younger generations. We are reviving timeless practices through modern, user-friendly formats without compromising their sanctity," added Shashank Arya, Co-founder, who drives the brand's cultural alignment and legacy preservation.

With a direct-to-consumer model, Puja Shree is rapidly scaling through digital commerce, influencer engagement, and festival-centric campaigns to foster wider brand adoption.

"The convergence of e-commerce and devotion is an exciting frontier. Puja Shree is enabling customers to maintain religious practices with convenience and clarity--whether they are in Indian metros or global cities," said Ravi Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, who leads the brand's digital strategy and scale-up.

Puja Shree is not merely a product-based enterprise but a cultural mission to preserve and promote Sanatan Dharma in today's world. Backed by strong consumer insight, robust digital channels, and high growth potential, Puja Shree is poised to become a category leader in the spiritual commerce segment.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS:

Puja Shree is the brainchild of Rajiv Tiwari, Shashank Arya, and Ravi Gupta--three tech entrepreneurs who are committed to reviving, preserving, and simplifying Sanatan Dharma rituals.

* Rajiv Tiwari, CEO & the visionary behind Puja Shree, brings deep expertise in brand scaling and luxury market positioning. His passion for authentic Vedic traditions drives the brand's mission to deliver Shastra-compliant products to global devotees.

* Shashank Arya, Co-founder and advocate of spiritual entrepreneurship, envisioned Puja Shree as a platform to uphold and preserve the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Karmakand through accessible, high-quality offerings.

* Ravi Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, is a D2C growth expert and Founder of eTail Consultants, an Amazon-certified agency since 2016. He is also an angel investor, advisor to billion-dollar companies like Shiprocket, and Governing Body Chairman at Kalindi College, University of Delhi. His strategic guidance ensures that Puja Shree merges authenticity with global digital accessibility.

Together, they are building India's finest quality spiritual brand--where tradition meets innovation, ensuring that faith remains untarnished, devotion undiluted, and every ritual performed with purity and purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)