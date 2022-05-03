Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI/PNN): A docu-drama based on the life of the hero of the first war in Poonch area, Brig Pritam Singh, has been adjudged as the Best Documentary to win 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022.

'The Saviour: Brig Pritam Singh" has been produced by Chandigarh based Karanvir Singh Sibia and has been written and directed by Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu.

The 80-minute docu-drama captures the bravery of Indian army under the leadership of then Col. Pritam Singh who led the 1 PARA Kumaon regiment and fought the first battle with Pakistan Army battle of Shelatang on November 7, 1947 and they were able to recapture Baramullah, Uri, and later moved to Poonch with just 419 troops and liberated 600 miles of area, from invaders from across the border, and saved the lives of over 55,000 refugees.

Brig Pritam Singh is an unsung, little-known hero of the first Indian warthe true savior of Poonch, whose story needed to be shared with our generation and the future one, says Karanvir Singh Sibia.

The film also briefly covers world's greatest escape when during World War II, as Captain in the British Army, was captured in Singapore, from where he escaped and treaded treacherous 3300 miles for six months on foot through Malaya, Thailand and Burma to reach Indian border and was adorned with Military Cross.

In recognition of his services to the nation the Sikh high priests at Akal Takhts Golden Temple unveil his portrait at the Sikh Museum on April 12, 2022.

The prestigious award as Best Documentary in Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival is perhaps the greatest tribute to this 'Sher Putar', and we are seeking justice for Late. Brig. Pritam Singh from Govt., Added Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu.

Executive producer Shiwani Sokhey said that the film has become a unique award winning film in its category.

Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival had been celebrating the birth anniversary of legendary film maker and father of Indian cinema on 30th April every year for the last 12 years, recognizing the new age cinema and experienced film makers, with representation from over 110 nations of the world. The awards are distributed by renowned Producers Sawita Raj, Gurmeet Sibbal, Rajesh Kumar jain. Jury members are from different countries including Oscar nominated filmmakers.

The role of Brig Pritam Singh is acted in the film by very talented actor Dhanveer Singh.

Karanvir Singh Sibia: Producer,

M 98888 83311 / ksibia54@gmail.com

The producer, Karanvir Singh Sibia views that certain projects must be done for our archive and history so that these are documented for all times. Unfortunately, the main focus of today's cinema is commercial and many projects are not taken up due to the non-viability.

These projects must be supported by government or through CSR funding.

Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu, Director, 'The Saviour'

M +91 7087320578, paramjeetsinghkattu@gmail.com, ipictureproductions@gmail.com

Dr Paramjeet Singh Kattu is an award winning writer and director. He has done his PhD in literature. He has been working in the field of filmmaking for the last one decade. He has made four award winning films Projects as ADDA KHADDA, STRAY STAR & TEASEAILURE andDocu-Drama THE SAVIOUR: BRIG PRITAM SINGH.

Encls:

Film Poster andFile Photo of Brig Pritam Singh

3 pics of Award Ceremony of 12thDada SahebPhalke Film Festival 2022

Awards and Festival Participation of

THE SAVIOUR: BRIG PRITAM SINGH

2022: Award Winner

12th Dada SahebPhalke Film Festival 2022

Black Hat Film Festival Award

2021: Award Winner

Los Angeles Film Award

World Film Carnival Award, Singapore

New Delhi Film Festival - NDFF (International) Award

Crown Wood International Film Festival

Indo French International Film Festival

Tagore International Film Festival

Best Direction Award, Great Message International Film Festival

Cult Critic Movie Award

Port Blair International Film Festival

Paris International Film Award

Rameshwaram International Film Festival

Crown Wood International Film Festival

Kashmir International Film and Cultural Festival

ARG International Film Festival

Semi-Finalist Sweden Film Award

Semi Filnalist, Rome Prisma Film Award

Nominated, Best Golden Sheel Awards

Nominated, Golden Yazhi Awards

