New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/SRV): Pururava Rao recently made his OTT debut with Dhavak and has been winning hearts with his performances right from the day he stepped into the industry. The actor leaves no stone unturned in putting his best foot forward when it comes to movie choices. One of his latest performances on screen, which left the fans and audience impressed is none other than Dhavak premiered exclusively on Amazon mini tv, where he plays the character of Anil Sisodiya which has been highly appreciated and has gained success in winning peoples heart with the tiniest of detailings that Pururava put in his character.

Pururava was flawless in the portrayal of his Character Anil, and he expresses the similarities between him and the character, Pururava saying, Anil is a product of patriarchy, so am I. We both have learned subtle chauvinism since birth. The difference is just that I unlearned it with time and Anil confirmed it. As an actor, I could continuously tap into past beliefs and connect with Anil easily.

Also Read | Karnataka: Reservation for 'Male Third Gender' in Police Constable Recruitment Announced by State Govt.

Pururava not only put an actor's hat on but also wrote the dialogue for Dhavak. Highlighting the key challenges he faced during writing and acting, Pururava said, "Frequency of challenges is more in acting as there is a moment to moment challenges. Whereas in writing the challenges are the days you don't register. 'Flow' is what I aim for in both the art forms though. In the case of Dhavak, sliding into the acting role was easier since I wrote the character, it was like performing the character twice, once with pen and once with body and I enjoyed both."

Pururava further adds, "Dhavak is a thought-provoking narrative that aims to address a social issue and it will not just entertain our audience but will inspire millions of girls across the nation. I am confident and excited to see it reach seamlessly to the masses and resonate with all our audience."

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India.

It is actually impossible to highlight just a single actor from the film. But, in just the 3rd film of his career, Pururava proved that he belonged to the league of actors who could steal the spotlight even in an ensemble cast and has emerged as one of the finest actors in Bollywood.

Dhavak is the inspiring journey of sprinter Sudha Singh who steers through many obstacles to achieve her dreams. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, and produced by Kevin Kailiash Muthiah it also features actors Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar. Pururava Rao is an actor and writer, who was last seen as a Raw officer in 'Rashtra Kavach OM' starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi. He is also known for Adheen (2020) and On the Seesaw (2021).

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)