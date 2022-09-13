Realme has officially launched the Narzo 50i Prime smartphone today in India. The device will go on sale in the country on September 23, 2022, at 12 am via Amazon India. Amazon Prime Members will be able to get their hands on the handset on September 22 at 12 pm IST. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Set For September 13, 2022.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime features a 6.5-inch display with 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset sports a single 8MP AI rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Experience #MightyInStyle with all-new #realmeNarzo50iPrime featuring: 💥Stage Light Design 💥5000mAh Massive Battery 💥16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen Starting from ₹7,999* First Sale on 23rd Sept, 00:00 Hrs, Available for Amazon Prime customers on 22nd Sept, 12:00 PM. *T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) September 13, 2022

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, which is claimed to provide up to 4 days of audio playback support. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50i Prime is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

