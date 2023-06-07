NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 7: Speciale Invest delightfully unveils collaboration of its investee company - QNu Labs with the Indian Navy, for the procurement and deployment of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) based systems. The procurement order for the QKD systems was signed by Cmde Rishi Mohan PD(NS)/IHQ on 16 May 23'. This collaboration signifies a major milestone, positioning the Indian Navy as the first agency in the country to procure large-scale quantum-based encryption systems.

In response to the rapid advancement of quantum computers and the increasing vulnerability of traditional encryption systems, the Indian Navy has taken a landmark initiative to procure and deploy QKD systems in a Hub & Spoke configuration across multiple locations, with QNu Labs as the partner of choice for delivering and integrating these state-of-the-art systems.

The procurement of QKD-based Hub & Spoke systems is a strategic move that underscores the Indian Navy's determination to stay at the forefront of emerging security technologies. This program will not only secure communication networks against potential threats but also positions the Indian Navy as a pioneer in the field of quantum secure communication within the country.

"We are deeply grateful to the Indian Navy for their trust in QNu Labs, a testament to their foresight in recognizing the crucial role of quantum security in today's ever-evolving digital world. This landmark partnership showcases the potential of homegrown deep-tech startups like QNu Labs to be pivotal contributors to such national endeavors. As we stand on the cusp of a quantum revolution, QNu Labs is dedicated to driving innovation, partnering with key stakeholders, and ensuring the security and integrity of India's communication infrastructure. This deal serves as a beacon of India's significant strides in quantum technology, setting a new benchmark for other sectors to follow in harnessing this cutting-edge technology," Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO, QNu Labs.

QNu Labs, the only company in India offering a full suite of quantum secure products and solutions, specializes in the development and delivery of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Trusted Nodes (TNs), and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) systems. The company holds multiple patents and provides hardware and software-based products that leverage the advantages of quantum and post-quantum cryptography. These solutions enable organizations to achieve quantum secure access to applications and secure, workloads in the cloud.

QNu Labs was founded and incubated in 2016 at IIT, Madras Research Park by a bunch of deep tech enthusiasts with the vision of building a globally recognized deep tech startup from India in the quantum-safe cybersecurity space.

QNu has successfully developed and demonstrated India's first commercially ready quantum-safe security products and solutions for offering unconditional and forward security of data on the internet, cloud and edge. QNu Labs has also built an ecosystem of academia and technology partners, professional services partners, vendors and suppliers to develop fully indigenized products from 'Concept to Market'.

