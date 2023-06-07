Mumbai, June 7: UPI continues to expand across India. Now, Google Pay has added a new feature that allows users to set up their UPI PIN without a debit card.

With the new Aadhaar-based onboarding, Google aims to facilitate digital payments for more Indian users. The new initiative is supported by UIDAI data. LinkedIn New Feature: Professional Social Networking Platform Adds ID Verification for Indian Users.

All you need for Aadhaar-Based UPI Onboarding is a phone number registered with UIDAI that matches your bank’s records. Also, the bank account should be linked with Aadhaar.

"We’re excited to introduce UPI activation with Aadhaar-based OTP authentication on Google Pay, making it easier and more convenient for our users. This feature aligns with the government’s aim to promote financial inclusion and will enhance our efforts to encourage digital payments in India," said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management Google.

"We’re encouraged by the growing acceptance of digital payments in the country, and this feature will contribute to the continued growth of the UPI ecosystem," he added.

How To Use Aadhaar for Onboarding on Google Pay

Open Google Pay and choose Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding.

Now, enter the first six digits of their Aadhaar number and complete the authentication step by entering the OTPs from UIDAI and their bank.

Then, the bank will finalize the process and allow users to set their UPI PIN.

That's it! You can use the Google Pay app for transactions and balance inquiries.

For security, the Aadhaar number is sent to UIDAI via NPCI for validation. Google Pay does not store the Aadhaar number. Apple iOS 17 Features: New Software Update Doubles Down on Health and Accessibility Functions.

The new feature is now available for select bank customers. More banks are expected to join soon.

