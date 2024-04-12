PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12: Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has earned global acclaim by securing prestigious positions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. The University has been recognised as one of the top institutions worldwide for the study of three subjects, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence and research. This achievement reinforces Shoolini University's standing as a leading centre of higher education on the international stage.

Shoolini University is placed in the 401-450 band globally for Environmental Sciences and is the No.1 Private University in India for this subject (13th Overall). In Chemistry, Shoolini is positioned in the 551-600 band globally and ranks as the Fifth Joint Private University in India (22nd Joint Overall). Furthermore, in Biological Sciences, the University is ranked in the 601-650 band globally. It holds the position of Fifth Joint Private University in India (18th Joint Overall).

Shoolini University has marked its presence in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 with its debut in Environmental Sciences and Biological Sciences. Also, it has improved its position in Chemistry from the 601-630 band to the 551-600 band.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla attributed this success to the dedication of the university's faculty, researchers, and students, stating, "Together, they create an ecosystem of excellence that transcends boundaries and impacts the world."

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand highlighted the efforts in advancing research and education in key areas, saying, "Our commitment to providing a conducive environment for learning, research, and collaboration will persist as we aim to create a positive societal impact through education and research."

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla expressed pride in the institution's exceptional performance. He said, "The achievements in Environmental Sciences, Chemistry, and Biological Sciences reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability, environment, water, and energy."

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 assesses over 16,400 university programs across 55 academic disciplines, using a comprehensive set of metrics, including reputation indicators, citations per paper, and H-Index, to ensure a rigorous and transparent evaluation process.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on research, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

