VMPL

Milan [Itlay], March 27: Istituto Marangoni is placed at #45 worldwide in the Art & Design category at the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. This holds the record of the school's highest position to date and is a significant advance from its previous standing within the global Top 100.

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The new QS Ranking marks a notable advancement compared to previous editions of the ranking, where the institute was positioned within the global Top 100. Moving from the Top 100 bracket to 45th place reflects a consistent growth trajectory and an increasingly strong recognition of the academic value and quality of education delivered by Istituto Marangoni.

The improvement is also clearly reflected in the ranking's key indicators. The Overall Indicator shows a significant increase, rising from 61.2 to 67.7, while Academic Reputation improves from 62.3 to 67.3, highlighting the institute's growing recognition within the international academic community.

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Particularly noteworthy is the rise in the Employer (Industry) Reputation Indicator, which increased from 51.4 to 71.4. This result confirms Istituto Marangoni's strong connection with the creative industries and its ability to prepare highly qualified professionals who are ready to successfully enter the workforce.

The achievement in the QS Ranking 2026 is the result of a sustained and strategic commitment, with Istituto Marangoni investing in innovation, academic development, and the continuous enhancement of its design education, while maintaining close dialogue with leading stakeholders across the fashion, design, and creative sectors. Istituo Marangoni offers design programmes like Interior Design, Visual Design, Fashion Design & Product Design.

"Entering the global Top 50 of the QS Ranking represents an extremely significant milestone for us," commented Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni.

"The substantial increase in Employer Reputation in particular demonstrates how strongly our educational model is recognised and valued by the industry, which continues to select our graduates for their preparation, creativity, and contemporary vision." She added.

Entry into the global Top 50 is not only a prestigious achievement, but also an international recognition of an educational model that successfully combines academic excellence, creativity, and strong integration with the professional world.

Launched in 2017, Istituto Marangoni's Mumbai campus continues to strengthen its presence in one of the world's most dynamic creative markets, nurturing a new generation of Indian fashion and design talent. Strategically located at Ceejay House in Worli, in the heart of the city's luxury and creative ecosystem, the campus is uniquely positioned to offer students direct access to industry and cultural hubs.

Blending global training with strong industry exposure, Istituto Marangoni's Mumbai campus offers a curated mix of programmes across Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, Interior Design, Product Design, as well as Visual Design, amongst others. It provides students with a direct pathway between India's evolving creative landscape and the international stage through opportunities such as global course progressions and industry placements. Students begin at Mumbai and then can explore cross-school opportunities at Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Shanghai, Dubai, Riyadh, Miami*, and Shenzhen*.

This positioning further consolidates Istituto Marangoni's role as a global benchmark in creative education, confirming the institute's ability to continuously evolve in response to the needs of an ever-changing industry.

About Istituto Marangoni:

Founded in 1935 in Milan as the Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni boasts over 90 years of success in training top professionals in the worlds of fashion, design, and luxury. With a legacy spanning four generations of students from five continents, it has been the launching pad for more than 45,000 luxury industry professionals, including names such as Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran, Dario Vitale, Francesca Nicoletti, and Rahul Mishra.

According to recent research by Doxa, the Group records a significant employability rate of 91%, further confirming the quality of its educational programs and the high level of preparation of its graduates.

Today, Istituto Marangoni welcomes approximately 5,000 students each year from 108 different countries across its schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Dubai, Riyadh, Miami*, and Shenzhen*, all key international capitals of fashion, design, and luxury.

* Licensed schools

Istituto Marangoni Headquarters

Corso Matteotti 10 * 20121 Milano * Italy * t +39 (0)2 7631 6680 f +39 (0)2 7600 7089 * www.istitutomarangoni.com

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