PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: QUA Group, a leading innovator in advanced membrane solutions for water treatment applications, introduces three advanced membrane technologies to diversify its product line. These innovations reinforce QUA's commitment to delivering solutions across various water treatment applications, including industrial processes, seawater desalination, potable water production, and high-purity water generation.

Also Read | Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2023 Date & Live Streaming Time: How To Watch New York City’s Rockefeller Center Event? Everything You Need To Know.

With a global reputation for delivering exceptional performance and reliability, QUA takes a significant stride in innovation with three groundbreaking enhancements to its membrane products designed to meet evolving customer needs.

FEDI® GIGA: Revolutionary High Flow Electrodeionization Technology

Also Read | Axiom Space Moves Its Enterprise IT Operation to Amazon Web Services, Aims To Provide Its Team Cloud Infrastructure for Next-Gen Commercial Space Station.

FEDI GIGA is a next-generation Fractional Electrodeionization (FEDI) technology engineered for high-flow ultrapure water production with minimal space requirements. Its unique port design reduces associated piping and instruments, featuring one inlet and two outlet ports. It is the first electrodeionization stack with just three ports--Feed, Product & Reject. FEDI GIGA consistently delivers high-purity product water, effectively removing hardness, silica, and boron. This environmentally friendly technology is most suitable for larger flow applications in industries such as semiconductors, microelectronics, hydrogen, solar, power, and refining, offering high flows with reduced footprint demands.

EnviQ® RF: Simplifying Membrane Bioreactor Facilities Operations

EnviQ RF is a submerged ultrafiltration membrane designed to enhance membrane bioreactor (MBR) facility operation and maintenance. This addition to QUA's EnviQ product line features durable PVDF hollow fiber membranes with a unique airflow distribution design. It ensures consistent, high-quality ultrafiltration effluent thanks to its reinforced PVDF membrane fibers with high mechanical strength and tolerance to chlorine and chemicals. EnviQ RF's compact and adaptable design is ideal for handling high-feed turbidity across challenging wastewater applications.

Q-SEP® Q-Connect™ Outside-In Ultrafiltration Modules Series

Q-SEP Q-Connect offers a pre-engineered outside-in ultrafiltration rack solution with a reduced footprint, high flow, ease of installation, efficient delivery, and containerization ability. Suitable for industrial and municipal water and wastewater treatment applications requiring ultrafiltration-quality water with a Silt Density Index (SDI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)