PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Quantum Advisors Private Limited, Sponsor of Quantum Mutual Fund and a SEBI registered Portfolio Manager managing and advising FPIs, with a total AuM over Rs 20,200 crore (As on 30th June 2025) has appointed Nitasha Shankar as the CIO of Quantum Advisors' Outsourced CIO Strategy. The differentiated services offered under FamilyOffice, is focused on ensuring wealthy families protect and enhance their wealth.

Also Read | Madhushravani 2025 Wishes for Newly-Married Women: Madhushravani Festival Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Sacred Union of Tradition and Nature.

* Appoints Nitasha Shankar as Chief Investment Officer

Ajit Dayal, the Founder of Quantum Advisors, said, "As a pioneer of long-term investing we have managed India allocations for some of the world's highly respected investors from Sovereign Wealth Fund to Pensions to Family Offices and Endowments. In fact, Quantum Advisors has a trademark for the label 'FamilyOffice' since 2005. Over the past few months, we have interacted with many wealthy individuals in India who have been impressed with our focus on asset allocation to protect and compound their wealth over market cycles - rather than adopt speculative strategies for the wealth the families have generated from building operating businesses. We are delighted to welcome Nitasha Shankar as the Chief Investment Officer of FamilyOffice - Quantum Advisors' OCIO Strategy."

Also Read | West Bengal School Job Case: Protesting Teachers' March to Nabanna at Mandirtala Near Kolkata-Adjacent Howrah, Heavy Security Placed.

Wealth management in India is witnessing exponential growth as large families have seen their wealth grow in the booming economy as new age entrepreneurs sell equity stakes in their business to operating partners or Private Equity funds.

As per a Knight Frank Wealth Report, India ranks 4th globally with 85,698 HNIs, and 3rd globally in terms of number of billionaires. A report by Techsieresearch, estimated Indian families controlled USD 154 billion of assets in 2024.

This wealth can be either managed internally by a team set up by the family (hence, the term Family Office) or it can be outsourced to external investment firms, like Quantum Advisors - who act as the 'Outsourced Chief Investment Officer'.

I V Subramaniam, Managing Director of Quantum Advisors, said, "Quantum's OCIO strategy is designed as a tailor-made approach, with client portfolios comprising a diversified mix of equities, debt, and commodities via a basket of selected mutual fund or direct investments. Nitasha, with over a decade of experience in managing and advising clients, will spearhead our OCIO solutions under the FamilyOffice services to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Nitasha Shankar, Chief Investment Officer for Quantum's OCIO Strategy, said, "Quantum Advisors has earned a distinct reputation in the industry for its values-driven approach, built on simplicity, transparency, and investor centricity. Subbu and Ajit have established Quantum Advisors as one of the trusted names in the investment industry and I had the opportunity to work with them many years ago. I am excited to return to the Quantum family and be part of a team that embodies these principles and is committed to delivering meaningful outcomes for clients."

Nitasha holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from Birla Institute of Management Technology. Prior to joining Quantum, she served as President - Fund Management & Head of Equity Strategy at YES Securities India Ltd, where she was responsible for constructing investment portfolios for individual investors, family offices, and institutional clients.

For further information, please email FamilyOffice@QASL.com OR visit www.QASL.com/Family-Office

About Quantum Advisors:

Quantum Advisors is registered as Portfolio Manager with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide registration number INP000000187. It is also registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an Investment Adviser and as a Restricted Portfolio Manager in the Canadian Provinces of British Columbia (BCSC), Ontario (OSC), and Quebec (AMF).

(Note - Registration with the above regulators does not imply any level of skill or training).

Disclaimer:

For detailed description of Quantum OCIO Strategy such as investment objective, asset allocation pattern, investment strategy and philosophy, associated risk factors and other details, please refer to the Disclosure Document available at www.QASL.com.

The views expressed in this article are for general information purpose only and are neither meant to serve as a professional guide / investment advice nor are intended to be an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial product or instrument. Prospective investors are advised to consult their own investment consultant and read the Disclosure Document carefully before taking any investment decision. Information sourced from third parties cannot be guaranteed and was not independently verified. All of the forward-looking statements made in this communication are inherently uncertain and we cannot assure the reader that the results or developments anticipated will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to or effects on, us or our business prospects, financial condition or results of operations.

Quantum Advisors provides a direct on-boarding option to clients who wish to avail our services, without intermediation of persons engaged in distribution services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729443/Quantum_Advisors.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)