The 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season begins in spectacular fashion this weekend as Los Angeles FC (LAFC) hosts defending champions Inter Miami CF. The Walmart Saturday Showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will feature a historic meeting between two of world football’s most iconic figures: Lionel Messi and LAFC’s new marquee signing, Son Heung-Min. With over 60,000 fans expected in attendance, the fixture is set to be the most-watched opening match in the league’s 31-year history. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in LAFC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

For football fans in India, Apple TV remains the exclusive global destination for every MLS match. In a significant shift for the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass has been discontinued. All matches are now included at no additional cost for standard Apple TV subscribers.

New users in India can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, effectively allowing them to stream the LAFC vs Inter Miami clash for free. Following the trial, the subscription is priced at INR 99 per month. The service is accessible via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, or through a web browser at tv.apple.com for Android and Windows users.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF Competition Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 - Week 1 Date (India) Sunday, 22 February 2026 Kick-off Time 08:00 AM IST Venue LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles Live Stream (India) Apple TV (Standard Subscription) Trial Offer 7-day Free Trial available for new users Key Players Lionel Messi (MIA), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

LAFC vs Inter Miami Match Preview

The headline story of the 2026 opener is the battle between the league’s top two stars. Lionel Messi, the reigning MLS MVP, led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title in 2025 with a record-breaking 48 goal contributions. He is joined by new signing German Berterame, further bolstering a formidable Miami attack.

LAFC countered Inter Miami's dominance by securing the signature of South Korean captain Son Heung-Min. Son enjoyed a prolific debut spell in late 2025 and now enters his first full season alongside Golden Boot contender Denis Bouanga. The match also features a World Cup Captains sub-plot, with Messi, Son, and LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all having led their respective nations on the world stage.

