NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Bengaluru-based brand Que by M - well-known for affordable millennial jewellery is foraying into the Active Wear jewellery market with 18K Gold offerings. The idea behind this collection is to appeal to fitness enthusiasts with the motto of 'Looking good while working out'. Que by M has carefully designed attractive and sturdy pieces that do not get in the way of work outs, striking a balance between fashion and function. The collection has the durability of 18 carat gold jewellery and the versatility of lightweight patterns. Visit: quebym.com.

Also Read | EU Members Strike Deal on Looser Fiscal Rules.

"Our new Active Wear collection is designed for mobility. The pieces are robust, hypoallergenic, and designed to tackle heavy workout sessions while still looking your golden best, "said Que by M CEO Jyothi Jain. "Our smartwatch buttons and charms are perfect accessories to gift yourself for every milestone achieved. These pieces serve as reminders and motivators to stay consistent with your routine," she added.

Most people ponder over their resolutions as the New Year approaches. And getting in shape is the frontrunner in most lists. Que by M's active wear collection is curated to ensure the wearer looks their best during workouts while motivating and reinforcing a fitness regimen. The collection contains bracelets, earrings, studs, and pendants available at www.quebym.com.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Get Invitations for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Que by M is an online jewellery brand specialising in minimalist gold jewellery and lab-grown diamonds. Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Que by M creates Global designs with an Indian touch. We emphasise quality, transparency, and a consumer-centric business approach. We are bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern appeal - in an affordable package. Our team comprises experts in jewellery innovation and artistry, quality control, precision manufacturing, market analysis, and commercial strategies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)