DoT Disaster Alert Test: Government Trials Mobile Warning System, Public Asked To Ignore Messages

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The Government of India has begun nationwide trials of a mobile-based disaster alert system, urging citizens not to panic or act on test messages received on their phones. The initiative, led by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, aims to strengthen emergency communication across the country.

Nationwide Testing Underway

As part of the rollout, test alerts are being sent to mobile users across all 36 States and Union Territories. These messages may appear in English, Hindi, and regional languages. Authorities have clarified that these are only trial messages and do not require any action from recipients. Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

The official message reads: "This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)...During the testing of the Cell Broadcast solution, you may receive this message multiple times on your mobile handset. Please ignore these message(s); no action is required at your end".

Advanced Alert Technology

The system is based on the Common Alerting Protocol, recommended by the International Telecommunication Union. It enables authorities to send disaster-related alerts quickly and efficiently to people in affected areas.

In addition to traditional SMS alerts, the government has introduced Cell Broadcast (CB) technology. This allows alerts to be delivered simultaneously to all mobile devices within a specific geographic region, ensuring near real-time communication during emergencies. *21*Phone Number# Scam Explained: How It Works and How To Deactivate Unconditional Call Forwarding.

Focus on Public Safety

Officials say the goal is to improve the speed and reliability of disaster warnings, helping citizens receive timely information during natural disasters or other emergencies. The system is already operational nationwide, with ongoing tests designed to evaluate its performance before full-scale implementation.

The government has appealed for public cooperation during this phase, emphasizing that repeated messages may be received as part of system validation.

No Action Required

Authorities have reiterated that all messages received during this testing period are purely for trial purposes. Citizens are advised to ignore them and not take any action.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing India’s disaster preparedness and ensuring faster, more effective communication in times of crisis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).