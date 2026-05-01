Weather Forecast Today, May 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

Weather on May 1, 2026 is expected to show mixed conditions across major Indian cities, with heatwave patterns in north and central regions and scattered rainfall in southern and coastal areas. In Delhi, temperatures are likely to soar with hot and dry winds, while Mumbai may see humid conditions with a chance of light showers. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to experience partly cloudy skies with intermittent rain, offering slight relief from rising temperatures. In Hyderabad, heat will persist but isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. Kolkata could witness cloudy conditions with possible rainfall and thunderstorms due to moisture-laden winds. Meanwhile, Shimla is likely to remain relatively cooler with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Overall, weather conditions indicate a transition phase with pre-monsoon activity beginning in several regions, while northern plains continue to battle intense heatwave conditions. Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, May 1

Delhi Weather Today, May 1

Chennai Weather Today, May 1

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 1

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 1

Kolkata Weather Today, May 1

Shimla Weather Today, May 1

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 05:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).