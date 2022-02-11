Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a leading auto component manufacturing and distribution group, announced R Gopalan, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company as Chairman of the Board effective April 01, 2022.

Gopalan has rich experience in the economic and financial administration of the country with long stints in the Ministry of Commerce and Finance, and the Manufacturing and Service Sectors.

From April 01, 2022, Venu Srinivasan will continue to be the Managing Director of the Company designated as Chairman Emeritus.

Commenting on the appointment, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., said, "On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted to welcome R Gopalan as Chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Limited effective April 01, 2022.

Gopalan has held critical roles in key government bodies and boards. His long history of leadership coupled with vast experience will be helpful to chart a sustainable growth roadmap for SCL. I am confident he will provide invaluable guidance to the company going into the future."

As an Officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Gopalan has held various responsible positions, including Member of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) under the control of the Prime Minister till April 2016. Before his retirement, he has served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India till July 03, 2012. He has handled matters related to Capital Markets, Infrastructure Finance, G-20, World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB). He is also on the board of several other companies and brings a lot of advisory guidance to the board in its deliberation.

