Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): T Rabi Sankar on Monday took over as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.

He was earlier Executive Director of the central bank, looking after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the Department of Information Technology, Fintech and the Risk Monitoring Department.

His areas of expertise include exchange rate management, reserves portfolio management, public debt management, monetary operations and development, regulation and surveillance of financial markets, payment systems and IT infrastructure.

Sankar served as an IMF consultant from 2005-11 on developing government bond markets and debt management. He represented RBI on international forums like Bank for International Settlements besides various expert committees and working groups.

He is also Chairman of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), member of Board of Directors, ReBIT and member of Governing Council IDRBT. (ANI)

