How To Get NEET 2026 Form Fee Refund

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed FAQ document for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and announced that the fee refund process will begin from today, May 21, through a dedicated online portal.

The clarification comes after the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 following the paper leak controversy. The re-examination is now scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in offline pen-and-paper mode at centres across India and abroad.

According to the NTA, candidates seeking a refund of their examination fee will have to submit their bank account details through the newly activated refund portal. The agency had earlier informed students that the module for sharing banking information would go live by May 21. NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NEET UG website and log in using their application credentials to complete the refund-related formalities. The refund amount is expected to be credited directly to the bank account provided by the candidate after verification.

The NTA also clarified that no additional fee will be charged from students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Who Is PV Kulkarni? CBI Arrests NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Kingpin Who Dictated Questions to Students at Pune Residence.

Meanwhile, candidates can also update their present address details and select two preferred city choices for the re-test. However, the examination medium selected during the original application process cannot be changed at this stage.

The agency confirmed that the re-examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada and Odia.

Students have additionally been informed that the examination centre allotted for the re-test may differ from the earlier centre because allotment depends on city preferences selected by candidates.

The NTA has also provided an email support system for candidates who faced issues during the May 3 examination. Students can submit complaints and supporting documents to neetug2026@nta.ac.in

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).