Delhi Double Murder: Mother, Son Stabbed to Death in Govindpuri; Police Probe Robbery Angle (Watch Video)

New Delhi, May 21: A horrifying incident has been reported from south-east Delhi's Govindpuri area, where a mother and her minor son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused also fled with cash and valuables worth several lakh rupees. According to officials, the accused escaped from the spot after allegedly looting around Rs 10–12 lakh in cash along with gold and silver items. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation and is scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspect.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Sharda, 40, and her son Khushal, 14. The bodies were later sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for postmortem examination. Delhi Double Murder Case: Father, Son Stabbed to Death by Neighbour in CR Park Over Money Dispute; Accused Detained.

Mother, Son Stabbed to Death in Govindpuri

Delhi: A vegetable trader’s wife and 14-year-old son were stabbed to death during a robbery in Govindpuri area late at night. The accused fled with cash and jewellery worth ₹10–12 lakh. (20/05) pic.twitter.com/AUPBJtWjYK — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

The tragedy came to light when Sharda's husband, who works as a vegetable trader, returned home from the local market and found his wife and son lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. The family originally hails from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and has been residing in the Govindpuri area of Delhi for the last 15 years, where the husband runs a vegetable shop in a weekly market.

Senior police officers also visited the crime scene soon after receiving information and have begun a detailed investigation into the case. Further details are awaited. Double Murder in Delhi: 2 Men Shot Dead in Pratap Nagar, Killers on the Run.

In a separate incident reported on May 20, a PCR call regarding a stabbing case was received at Police Station Subhash Place from JJ Colony in Shakurpur. Upon reaching the spot, officials found an uncle-nephew duo injured due to a stabbing.

Police said injured Deepak (34) was rushed to Bhagwan Mahabir Hospital for treatment, while Rajesh (53) was found unconscious at the spot and was declared 'brought dead' after being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that both individuals were uncle and nephew and were involved in a dispute over joint family property.

According to family members, Rajesh allegedly attacked Deepak with a knife, injuring his stomach, during which a scuffle broke out, and Rajesh reportedly fell down the stairs and sustained fatal injuries. Police added that further investigation into both incidents is currently underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).