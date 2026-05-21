Lenskart Share Price Today, May 21: Stock Rises 1.41% to INR 493.70 Despite 9% Drop in Q4 Net Profit

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Lenskart Solutions Ltd shares (NSE: Lenskart) traded higher on Wednesday, gaining INR 6.85 or 1.41 per cent to reach INR 493.70 on the NSE as of 9:44 am IST. The uptick comes even as the eyewear retailer reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to INR 200 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with INR 219 crore in the same period last year. Markets appear to have largely absorbed the earnings miss, with buyers stepping in at the opening bell. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 21, 2026: RailTel, Coal India, and JSW Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Lenskart Share Price Today

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).